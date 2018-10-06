Cal State Bakersfield (10-7, 3-1 Western Athletic) volleyball suffered its first loss since Sept. 8, falling to California Baptist (13-5, 4-2) on the road on Saturday in five sets, 25-27, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12. The loss halted CSUB’s win streak at seven games and was the team’s first WAC loss of the year. Each of the seven wins came at home.
The biggest difference came in blocks, where Cal Baptist recorded 24 and CSUB had just 12. Yagoda Jedrzejczak led the way with eight blocks for the Lancers. She had a block assist to end the second set.
Milica Vukobrat had six aces for CSUB and 10 digs, but just 12 kills on 39 attack attempts. She had a game-high seven attack errors. Briannah Mariner finished with 18 kills as she and Vukobrat were the only double-digit point producers for the Roadrunners.
Cal Baptist’s Tesa Oaks had a game-high 22 kills and Natalie Zimmerer recorded 60 assists. Zimmerer assisted all but four of CBU’s kills.
