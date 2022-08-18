CSUB volleyball looks to build cohesion in weekend scrimmages

There may be no local squad this year as acutely aware of its roster size as the Cal State Bakersfield volleyball team. As the team has begun practicing for its fall season, fifth-year senior outside hitter Hayley McCluskey and the Roadrunners have adopted “power of the 16” as their slogan.
“Whether you’re playing, whether you’re not playing, we need every single person to be fully bought in,” McCluskey said after practice Tuesday, “and to win we need all 16, not just six girls on the court.”
Top-to-bottom contribution will take on particular prominence given that just six of the 16 have previously played in a game for CSUB. The motley crew of transfers and redshirt freshmen mixed in with veteran leaders like McCluskey and middle blocker Hana Makonova will need to get on the same page quickly, as their schedule opens with an exhibition against William Jessup Friday and an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday.
“I think for the amount of time that they have played together — some of them have barely been together for a week and a half — there’s some really good improvements that we’ve seen, from the first day that we started to now,” said head coach Giovana Melo.
The main area for improvement during these scrimmages is on the mental side, Melo said. That means both moving on from mistakes more quickly and also building team unity.
“It’s going to take them, no matter what position they’re playing, no matter what situation they’re in, to give their 100 percent so we can see where they are,” she added.
One particular area where building cohesion will be key is the setter spot, as the Roadrunners try to replace four-year standout Seleisa Elisaia with the transfer duo of Laura De Pra and Ella Erteltova.
“This is very unfamiliar for us,” said redshirt freshman outside hitter Lizzie Binder, who will debut this season. “We’re getting by with lots of reps, lots of extra practices. One thing we’ve implemented is more game play versus drill play in recent years, so just getting the connection set is probably the biggest thing.”
For McCluskey, it’s a given that her teammates have the technical skill needed to succeed — “We all have that. We’re all high-Division I volleyball players.” But she believes top-down support from all 16 is needed to unlock CSUB’s true potential.
“So when we come together like that, I think that we would be unstoppable,” she said.
The Roadrunners need to make the most of their brief time scrimmaging at home, as beginning Aug. 26, they embark on a nine-game road swing through tournaments in Arizona, Washington and South Dakota that features four teams who qualified for last year’s NCAA Tournament.
Wins could be scarce during that stretch, a potentially humbling experience for a CSUB team that reached the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, a secondary postseason competition, last year.
“If we lose, we just need to keep that connection and learn from it,” McCluskey said, “because you either win or you learn, you never lose.”
Even if it means losing along the way, the team’s goal is a Big West Conference title, “whatever that may entail,” as Binder puts it.
The long road to late-November glory begins here in August, when NAIA William Jessup visits the Icardo Center Friday at 3 p.m.
