CSUB volleyball looking to build momentum in Central California Challenge

Laura De Pra

CSUB setter Laura De Pra sends the ball over during a game at the Webb-Burbridge Classic in Arizona last month.

 Zac BonDurant / CSUB Athletics

The Cal State Bakersfield volleyball team has already been through the wringer this year: three weekends on the road, three games each, including four total against last year’s NCAA Tournament qualifiers.

“It’s not enough with how new this team is for each other,” head coach Giovana Melo said after practice Wednesday.

