Cal State Bakersfield volleyball was swept by Texas-Rio Grande Valley on the road on Thursday, losing 25-23, 25-20, 25-20. The Roadrunners (11-10, 4-4 Western Athletic) have lost three matches in a row. They have dropped four out of their last five games since winning seven straight.
UTRGV (15-8, 6-3) had big leads in each of the first two sets before CSUB had to mount comebacks to make the sets competitive. The Vaqueros had a lead of 15-9 in the first set and 17-9 in the second set.
Ragni Steen Knudsen had a match-high 16 kills for UTRGV. Mattison DeGarmo led the way for the Roadrunners with 11 kills.
