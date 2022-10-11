CSUB volleyball drops five-set heartbreaker to Cal Poly

For the final two points of the fifth Tuesday night at the Icardo Center, the previous two-and-a-half hours faded away: all the workmanlike runs from Cal Poly, the furious responses from Cal State Bakersfield, even the assorted challenges and timeouts that had taken place just moments before.
And on those last two points, it was Cal Poly — fairly straightforwardly, in fact — that secured the hard-won victory.
The Mustangs' Maia Dvoracek and Lizzy Markovska found the floor for back-to-back kills that annulled the work CSUB had done to get that point.
The Roadrunners had come out of a grueling second-set loss after 15 ties and six lead changes to go on 9-0 and 8-0 runs in the third, then tallied five of six points to tie the score at 13 in the fifth and almost finished off the upset win.
But against one of the Big West Conference's top programs, "almost" couldn't quite get them to the finish line, as the Mustangs won 21-25, 25-21, 14-25, 25-21, 15-13.
"We had the momentum to start (in the fifth set), and then we made a couple errors that were kind of unforced and it changed the momentum on our side and we couldn't get it back — even though we kind of got it back a little bit at the end, I guess it wasn't enough," CSUB coach Giovana Melo said. "Obviously they're a very good volleyball team and I can't take it away from them, but I thought our team played an unbelievable match tonight."
Fifth-year senior Hayley McCluskey led the Roadrunners with a season-high 19 kills on .340 hitting, plus five aces, with a particularly dominant second-set performance.
Her showing came on a night when CSUB dedicated the game to her late mother, Linda McCluskey, who died from brain cancer in May.
"I said it to her in the locker room, I know her mom was watching," Melo said. "I'm sure she's very proud of her ... I thought she had one of the best nights I've ever seen her play in her career."
Ava Palm had 12 kills and Lizzie Binder 11 more as the Roadrunners outhit Cal Poly .196 to .172 throughout the roller-coaster match. Paige Calvin led the Roadrunners with 16 digs against Cal Poly's high-velocity hitters
The Mustangs relied on Markovska (15 kills), Tommi Stockham (14) and Dvoracek (11), the latter of whom served during the 6-0 run that gave Cal Poly a leg up in the final set.
"We slowed down all three of their pins like we said we wanted to do," Melo said. "There were moments that I thought it was more about us. We were doing everything that we had on the game plan about them, but it was more we didn't execute in certain moments that we needed to."
Execution in the clutch was no problem for CSUB in the first set. The Roadrunners had kept momentum going through media and Cal Poly timeouts to take a late 22-14 lead, but CSUB proceeded to allow seven straight, including a pair of blocks by Dvoracek and Kate Slack to thwart Binder at the net, before a second Melo timeout got the Roadrunners back in gear. They finished it off smoothly with a Binder kill off a bad return, then a pair of attack errors.
The second set was highly competitive until another late Mustangs run put them up 21-17, aided by a pair of Markovska kills. Cal Poly carried that margin for the rest of the frame.
What followed was one of CSUB's best displays of the season. Trailing 7-4 early after the disappointing prior set, the match looked to be slipping away from the Roadrunners until, with Laura De Pra serving, CSUB got two kills each from Binder and Samia Bhakta, then three straight aces, as part of a crucial run. When the Mustangs looked to claw their way back in, it was McCluskey's turn to assert herself. CSUB was able to side-out on a McCluskey tip despite a Cal Poly challenge, and that became the first of seven straight including three aces from the outside hitter.
After a strong start to the fourth set with four more points in a row, CSUB never totally looked in control for the rest of the night. The Mustangs tightened up their defense at the net to produce two attack errors and two blocks in a 6-0 run to take the lead, which they never relinquished. CSUB drew within one point at 19-18 on a block by Palm and Emma Erteltova (who had an impressive showing off the bench), but faltered late on a pair of errors by Hana Makonova and lost on a bad set.
The Roadrunners forced an early fifth-set timeout after an authoritative block by McCluskey and Erteltova to make it 4-1, but Cal Poly used a series of errors and a pair of Markovska kills to take the lead. With the Mustangs leading 12-10, Emme Bullis dumped the ball craftily to move her team closer to victory, but CSUB tied it up again on a Makonova ace and two McCluskey kills to clinch her season-high mark.
But then came the Mustangs' final two points.
Despite the loss, which dropped the Roadrunners to 5-14 (2-5 Big West), Melo took an optimistic tone after the game.
"We knew what this team was going to be, continuing getting better every single time that we step on the court like we talked about," she said. "And we knew the beginning was going to be a grind to get where we are now. We just gotta continue to take steps to battle in the conference and I think that we're doing that."
CSUB has another test coming up as it hosts a formidable Hawaii squad Friday.