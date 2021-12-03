CSUB volleyball bounced from NIVC by host Weber State, 3-1

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners never looked overmatched facing tough Big Sky competition on the road in Utah. But an error-laden fourth set doomed them to a 3-1 defeat against the host Weber State Wildcats Friday night, bringing CSUB's season to an end.
CSUB middle blocker Brooke Boiseau led all players with 20 kills, her season high. Seleisa Elisaia had 43 assists to put her over 2,000 for her career. Meanwhile, the Roadrunners' defense kept the Wildcats' formidable attackers in check. Dani Nay and Rylin Adams had 12 and 11 kills for Weber State, respectively, but Adams in particular was quiet early.
It was a hard-fought match in which neither team led by more than seven points. However, leading in the fourth set, the Roadrunners committed six service errors down the stretch, helping the Wildcats to halt their momentum and claim the win at 3-1 (25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21).
CSUB (18-11) struggled to get its attack going early — outside of Boiseau, at least. She hit three kills early to give the Roadrunners a quick 7-6 lead. Weber State (21-9) responded with five straight points, and it looked like CSUB had put an end to the run with a kill from Isabela Adamczyk, but it was overturned on replay. The Wildcats used their five-point cushion and held the lead for the remainder of the set, taking it 25-18.
The Roadrunners kept pace all through the second set, too. The Wildcats took a 6-3 lead early when Sam Schiess blocked Milica Vukobrat, but CSUB came back with solid attacks from Vukobrat and Boiseau, taking an 8-7 lead.
That would be their last lead of the set; Weber State had a lot of success defending at the net, and blocks from Schiess and Baylee Bodily were key as the Wildcats asserted themselves with a 9-3 run.
The Roadrunners found a spark when they were up against a set point. After an ace from setter Ashlyn Power made it 24-18, CSUB scored four points in a row, culminating in an authoritative kill from Hana Makonova to end a long rally.
Weber State took the set after a timeout, but the Roadrunners had tasted success and wanted more heading into the third set. Boiseau gave them their first three points. They had a lead at 7-4 before Nay started to shine, earning a kill from the back row and a block to help the Wildcats tie it back up.
The teams traded points for the rest of the set. CSUB looked to take another three-point lead on an attack from Hayley McCluskey, but it was ruled out of bounds following a challenge. No matter, as the Roadrunners scored four of the next five points to go up 24-20. Adams managed back-to-back kills, but following a CSUB timeout, Kate Standifird's serve sailed out of play to make it 2-1 overall.
The Roadrunners took their confidence into the fourth set and used an early 8-2 run, aided by bad passing from the Wildcats, to take a 13-7 lead. But Weber State got a side-out when Makonova's serve went wide, and Power got a pair of aces to key a 5-0 stretch for the Wildcats.
The set returned to a familiar back-and-forth pace. Trailing 18-16, Weber State returned from its final timeout rejuvenated. Thanks to a diverse array of CSUB errors and an ace from Adams, the Wildcats scored the next six points.
Makonova managed a pair of kills late, and combined with Denver Pugh for a block on Nay, but it wasn't enough. Power sealed it with an ace and sent the Roadrunners home.
The Wildcats advanced to play conference foes Portland State on Saturday.