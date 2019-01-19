Cal State Bakersfield’s swimming and diving teams wrapped up the regular season with easy wins over Fresno Pacific, a Division II school, at home on Saturday. The men’s team won 208-85 while the women won 194-102.
For the men, Jake Chir took first in the 100-yard breastroke (56.74) and 200 breastroke (2:05.24). Loren Gillian won the 200 butterfly (1:49.13 and 100 butterfly (47.85), both personal records.
For the women, Autumn D’Arcy was victorious in the 50 freestyle (24.07), 100 butterfly (55.14) and 200 individual medley (2:07.29). Sabrina Zavala touched the wall first in the 1,000 freestyle (10:30.01) and 500 freestyle (5:04.49).
