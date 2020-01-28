Cal State Bakersfield has two standout teams headed to the Western Athletic Conference Championships on Feb. 26 — the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have both had exceptional seasons, providing immense pride and many victories for CSUB Athletics.
Both teams have finished the regular season with winning records and some crushing personal records that have made the program’s all-time leaderboard. There have also been some notable individual performances by both the Roadrunner men and women.
Both female swimmer Autumn D’Arcy and male swimmer Loren Gillilan have qualified for the U.S Olympic Swim trials this summer. D’Arcy, a sophomore from Redlands, California, is an elite competitor in the butterfly and individual medley races.
During her freshman year, D’Arcy won WAC titles in the 100 fly and the 200 IM, all while setting the school record in the 200 IM to top off her successful rookie campaign.
As a sophomore, D’Arcy boasts 23 individual victories matching Paola Hernandez for the most single season wins by a female CSUB swimmer in the Division I era. She enters the WAC Championship meet with a good chance to pick up a record-breaking victory; D’Arcy holds the conference’s best times in the 100 Fly, the 200 Fly and the 200 IM this season.
Gillilan, a junior competitor in sprints and butterfly, holds the school record in both the 100 fly and the 200 fly, and has earned a variety of awards including First-Team All-WAC honors in the 100 Fly in 2019 and a pair of Second-Team All-WAC accolades since his freshman year.
Gillilan has also earned WAC All-Academic honors for his hard work in the classroom. Both D’Arcy and Gillian will be traveling to Omaha, Nebraska this summer to compete in the trials and earn the right to represent the United States and CSUB on a world-wide stage.
As impressive as these two individuals are, they are not the only `Runners with a shot to represent their country. Junior Kris Rogic has earned a chance to qualify for the Croatian National Team.
The native of Croatia is a stud in the men’s individual medley and both backstroke disciplines. He has been an anchor for the men’s team since he arrived in Bakersfield and he will head to Croatian Nationals with a strong chance to qualify for the European Championships.
Freshman swimmer Mikayla Popham, hailing from Sunshine Coast, Australia, has earned herself the opportunity to head to the Australian National Trials. She will be heading back “down under” to compete for a spot on the National Team this summer. The freshman competes in the freestyle and the individual medley.
She came to CSUB having already been an Australian National Medalist in 2019 for the 17/18 age group in both the 50 free and the 400 free.
The `Runners will be heading to the WAC Championships in Houston next month and we have no doubt they will perform to the best of their abilities.
This talented team will be heading to the conference championship with the momentum of a winning season and the hunger to bring home many WAC titles. The `Runners are ready to Make Their Mark!
Great news!
