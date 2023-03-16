 Skip to main content
CSUB swept by UC San Diego in home doubleheader to open Big West play

CSUB logo 2023 (copy) (copy) (copy)

In the first game of Thursday's softball doubleheader, UC San Diego needed four innings to bring home an insurance run; in the second, the Tritons were up 7-0 by the time two innings had elapsed.

Both games resulted in home losses for Cal State Bakersfield, 3-0 and 8-1, as the Roadrunners dropped their first two Big West Conference contests of the Dan Sperl era and fell to 5-20 on the season.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

