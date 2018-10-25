The Cal State Bakersfield volleyball team suffered its fifth straight loss, falling to the University of Missouri-Kansas City in four sets Thursday at a the Icardo Center.
Tyrecia lead all players in kills with 13 to lead the Roos to the 32-30, 22-25, 28-26, 25-19 victory.
It was just the second loss at home this season for CSUB, which is 11-12 overall and 4-6 in Western Athletic Conference play.
Briannah Mariner and Milica Vukobrat each had 11 kills to lead the Runners. Sidney Wicks had 24 assists and Leisa Elisaia has 23 assists and a team-high 15 digs.
