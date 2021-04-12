CSUB standout Moore transferring to Houston

Taze Moore, Cal State Bakersfield’s leading scorer the last two seasons, has committed to play next year at Houston, which reached the Final Four this season before losing to eventual NCAA champion Baylor.
The high-flying, all-Big West performer entered the transfer portal on March 24 to explore other options with his final year of college eligibility. Moore, a native of South Haven, Miss., scored a team-high 12.2 points per game this year.
The 6-foot-4 graduate senior, who missed all of the 2017-18 season with a serious leg injury, finished his Roadrunner career averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He averaged career highs in all three categories in 2020-21. He is also considered an elite defender. He made the All-Defensive Team in the Western Athletic Conference.
Despite playing four seasons with CSUB, Moore can still play another season of college ball, after the NCAA reinstated an extra year of eligibility for all winter athletes last season.
He is one of three Roadrunners who entered the graduate transfer market since the end of the season, as fellow seniors De'Monte Buckingham and Czar Perry also announced their intentions to play elsewhere.