Cal State Bakersfield softball won both of its games Sunday, beating Montana, 3-2, and Sacramento State, 10-2, to finish the NorCal Kickoff. At 3-1 overall this year, CSUB has already won half as many games as it did during the entire 2018 season. It’s the Roadrunners’ best start since moving to Division I in 2008.
Redshirt senior Nicole Curry hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give CSUB the walk-off win over Montana.
CSUB only led Sacramento State 3-2 heading into the seventh but scored seven runs in the top of the inning. With the bases loaded, freshman Makayla Lopez, senior Chris Hipa and senior Nadia Amezcua all delivered consecutive hits to drive in a combined five runs. Junior infielder Cydney Curran later hit an RBI triple with two outs.
