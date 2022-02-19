CSUB softball walks off against Pacific in long-awaited return home

After over 1,000 days without playing a competitive game at home, the Cal State Bakersfield softball team couldn't end Saturday afternoon's game against Pacific without providing a little extra drama.
Freshman designated player Shaylene Fuimaono, who entered mid-game as a pinch runner, lofted a single into right field with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, bringing home Savanna Montoya for the 4-3 walk-off win.
For the Roadrunners, it really shouldn't have been that close — Pacific's offense had been dormant all day, but the Tigers finally got to Reina Castillo in the top of the seventh, then got a sacrifice fly off her replacement Kaycie Kennedy to tie the game at 3-3. But Natalie Linker sent a line drive to left field that Kaia Johnson was able to snag and throw to second for a critical inning-ending double play.
That set up CSUB (1-5) to claim its first win of the year in climactic fashion, equaling its win total from the shortened 2020 season, in its first appearance at the Roadrunner Softball Complex since May 4, 2019.
"This is a whole new team, a whole new energy, so it didn't matter," CSUB coach Crissy Buck-Ziegler said. "The past doesn't matter. Right now we're just going out and playing some good softball."
The Roadrunners got most of their offensive production from the top of their lineup, with the No. 5 through No. 9 spots generating just one combined hit. But Savanna Montoya went 2-for-4 with a triple, Cydney Curran was 2-for-3, and four players had one RBI apiece.
In the first inning, Montoya's triple and Curran's immediate RBI single against Hannah Glad had foreshadowed a much better offensive effort for the Roadrunners. They added a second run on a groundout from Cieana Curran, but managed just one run for the remainder of the game, on Samantha Martinez's third-inning double to deep left.
Particularly demoralizing for CSUB was a bases-loaded opportunity with one out in the fifth against Bethany Hammer that turned into no runs when Maya Williams popped out into a double play at first.
"We pressed a little bit at bat," Buck-Ziegler said, "we were better hitters than what we showed today, and we're gonna show it tomorrow."
For Pacific (1-5), which at one point had 10 straight batters go down in order, no player had a multi-hit game. However, Marissa Fabian scored on a Talissa Montez sacrifice fly that made it 2-1 in the third inning, and her replacement Vanessa Strong later launched her own game-tying sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Reagan Hamilton had the Tigers' lone extra-base hit, an RBI double to chase Castillo. The freshman pitcher finished with two earned runs in six innings before Kennedy cleaned things up and got the win.
"That's our mantra, next woman up," Buck-Ziegler said. "So they're doing a great job, they stepped up. Kaycie came in the ball game, may have given up a hit, but I think Shay had her back."
CSUB and Pacific will play two additional games Sunday.