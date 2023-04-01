CSUB softball suffers two lopsided losses to UC Davis

Cal State Bakersfield's pitching staff could simply find no answer for UC Davis Saturday afternoon.
The Roadrunners threw out all four of their primary arms during the doubleheader, but whether or not they got ahead in the count, and no matter who was at the plate, the Aggies always seemed to find a way on base. They totaled 24 hits between a pair of five-inning run-rule victories at the Roadrunner Softball Complex, routing CSUB 11-2 and 9-0.
"Davis does a good job with two strikes, shortening up and just putting balls in play, and today a lot of those balls just seemed to carry over our infield, or just out of reach, or off a glove," CSUB coach Dan Sperl said. "… We've got to be more aggressive attacking those balls on defense and help our pitchers out. We've got to be a little bit more aware of what we're throwing when we are ahead in those counts, so that we're not giving in and giving them a pitch they can handle."
In both games, the Roadrunners saw an early disadvantage snowball into an insurmountable deficit, but it was particularly drastic in the bottom half of the doubleheader, when a poor angle by the first baseman on a two-out ground ball between first and second base prevented Brianna Sanchez from escaping the first inning. She then allowed a single, a walk and a two-RBI double, turning a 1-0 margin into another big Aggie lead.
The Roadrunner hitters, meanwhile, had little success of their own. In both games, Maya Williams led off with a first-inning single, and then CSUB didn't put another runner on base until the fourth frame.
Making matters worse, the Roadrunners lost sophomore third baseman Shaylene Fuimaono, one of the team's leaders, to an injury when she fell going for a ball in the UC Davis dugout late in the first game. Sperl said her status was uncertain entering Sunday's series closer against the Aggies.
First pitch is set for noon as the Roadrunners (6-25, 1-7 Big West Conference) will look to end a streak of five straight run-rule losses.
"I think we have had occasions where when our backs are against the wall, we respond with some pride and we certainly compete, stick together, but it's hard to continue to put yourself in that position," Sperl said. "It makes for long weekends and a long season.
"But we have no choice but to show up tomorrow and be our best, and be aggressive, try to take the game to them instead of letting them take the game to us."
UC Davis 11, CSUB 2
The Aggies batted around in two early innings to chase Roadrunner pitchers Reina Castillo and Kaycie Kennedy, piling on 11 runs.
UC Davis got productive performances up and down its lineup. Anna Dethlefson (2-for-3 with a triple), Sarah Nakahara (1-for-2 with a double and a walk) and Sarah Starks (2-for-3) drove in two runs apiece, while Rylie Costa and Sommer Kisling each reached base in all three of their at-bats at the bottom of the lineup.
Both teams put their first two batters on base, but while UC Davis used a Libbie McMahan sac fly, Grace Kilday triple, Nakahara walk and Starks single to put up four first-inning runs, CSUB had to wait until the fifth inning for its next hit.
Kenedi Brown earned the win for the Aggies with three shutout innings, while Castillo took the loss.
Mia Hildebrand relieved Brown and struggled in the fifth inning, allowing three singles and a walk before getting the final two outs on a Williams fielder’s choice and Ciara Jensen popout. Williams, who had the lone hit off Brown, and Kaia Johnson drove in one run apiece in the fifth inning, but the Roadrunners failed to stave off the run rule.
UC Davis could have jumped out to an even bigger lead early, as Costa and Kisling dropped in soft-hit singles before Castillo got Dethlefson to fly out to end the first inning.
Kennedy entered and retired the next six batters in order, but the Aggies settled back in against her in the fourth inning with a quick Costa walk, Kisling double and Dethlefson two-RBI triple.
Leah Polson grounded out to bring home Dethlefson and Alyssa Ito popped out, meaning Kennedy nearly halted the damage at 7-0, but Bella Pahulu and Kilday each drew hard-won, two-out full-count walks. That led to another string of four runs on four straight hits.
Kirsten Martinez finished the game by pitching 1⅓ scoreless innings for CSUB.
UC Davis 9, CSUB 0
Taylor Fitzgerald locked down the Roadrunners on her way to a complete-game shutout victory, allowing two hits and zero walks on just 55 pitches. CSUB's ace Sanchez, meanwhile, never recovered from a string of early-game miscues and was charged with eight earned runs in three innings.
Starks took center stage for the Aggies, going 3-for-3 with a crucial early two-RBI double and driving in five runs in total. McMahan also went 3-for-3, scoring Dethlefson for UC Davis' first run with a bunt single.
The Roadrunners got Williams over to third base with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, but Lauren Randle flew out to left field. That was as close as they got to a run against Fitzgerald.
A pair of line drives bounced off Sanchez's glove in the third inning, setting up Starks to add two more runs with a single to center field.
Dethlefson helped kickstart the next rally with a walk in the fourth inning. She went 1-for-2 with two walks, but also stole three bases. CSUB has allowed a conference-high 63 stolen bases on the season.
Delaney Diaz brought Dethlefson home with one of four singles in what became a four-run inning, capped off by a Kisling RBI groundout against Martinez to make it 9-0.