CSUB softball suffers two lopsided losses to UC Davis

Cal State Bakersfield's pitching staff could simply find no answer for UC Davis Saturday afternoon.

The Roadrunners threw out all four of their primary arms during the doubleheader, but whether or not they got ahead in the count, and no matter who was at the plate, the Aggies always seemed to find a way on base. They totaled 24 hits between a pair of five-inning run-rule victories at the Roadrunner Softball Complex, routing CSUB 11-2 and 9-0.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

