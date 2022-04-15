CSUB softball suffers pair of frustrating losses to Cal Poly

For two teams entering Friday's doubleheader with momentum, Cal Poly and Cal State Bakersfield both started awfully slow.
But only one team could keep moving, and the Mustangs got to CSUB starter Reina Castillo in extra innings to take the first game 4-1, then started strong at the plate in the second before coasting to a 6-1 result. In the process, Cal Poly extended its winning streak to seven games.
CSUB (8-24) had a chance to walk off tied 1-1 in the first game but squandered a bases-loaded opportunity when Paige Maier struck out Alexis Ortega and Cydney Curran popped out.
The two teams will meet for a third game in Bakersfield Saturday afternoon.
Cal Poly 4, CSUB 1 (nine innings)
Leading 1-0 in the top of the sixth, it looked for a moment like the Roadrunners had turned a pivotal double play to finish the inning. First baseman Karissa Munsey even did a celebratory toss in the air after fielding a throw from Samantha Martinez for what she thought was the third out.
Instead, the umpires ruled that Lily Amos had beaten Munsey to first.
Given a second chance to tie the game, the Mustangs did not hesitate. Juju Sargent reached on an error before Hailey Prahm popped a single over the head of the shortstop Curran to score pinch-runner Jade Contapay and make it 1-1.
That momentum swing was compounded when the Roadrunners couldn’t walk off in the seventh, and it was only a matter of time before pitcher Reina Castillo, eight and two-thirds innings into a career day in the circle, gave up the go-ahead run. Kai Barrett lined a single to left, and despite a good throw from Kaia Johnson, Natalya Rodriguez couldn’t apply the decisive tag on Caroline Allman as she slid into home.
The Mustangs boosted their lead to 4-1 against Kirsten Martinez, who entered in relief of Castillo, and Maier took home the win. Neither Maier nor starter Krystyna Allman allowed a run after the first inning.
CSUB had taken its early lead when Kaia Johnson drew a walk against Allman and stole a pair of bases, then Barrett sailed a throw into the outfield trying to catch her.
The Roadrunners pushed Allman deep into the count repeatedly — she threw 138 pitches in her six innings — but managed just three hits and five walks. For Cal Poly, Jessica Clements, Juju Sargent and Hailey Prahm each had 2-for-4 days.
Cal Poly 6, CSUB 1
Kate Judy started for the Mustangs and allowed the one run in over four innings of work, and Maier shut CSUB out the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Kaycie Kennedy took the loss for CSUB after struggling with illegal pitches all evening. The third-base umpire penalized her for failing to plant her back foot as she delivered to the plate, and each illegal pitch became a ball. Two of these calls nullified outs on runners who ended up reaching base.
Kennedy escaped a bases-loaded jam with just one run allowed in the first inning due to an odd double play — Johnson dropped a fly ball in left, but the runner at third was not trying to tag up, meaning Johnson was able to relay the ball to Curran for an out at third before Curran tossed it to Natalya Rodriguez at home plate for another out.
But soon enough, Cal Poly loaded the bases again, and with two outs in the third inning, Xiara Diaz doubled to score all three runners and extend the lead to 4-0.
Kirsten Martinez locked down the Mustangs in relief initially and bought some time for a Roadrunner rally. In the fifth, Cal Poly caught a break when — after a leadoff triple by Curran — Sargent leapt and snagged a fly ball from Kaia Johnson, which became a sacrifice fly rather than an extra base hit. CSUB cut the deficit to 4-1 but then stranded Samantha Martinez at second base after a double to end the inning.
The Roadrunners wavered in the seventh, allowing pinch-runner Ellie Yamashita to score through a series of errors and a wild pitch, and then Martinez gave up an RBI double to Maddie Amos (2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk).
The Roadrunners were led by multi-hit performances from Curran and Fuimaono, the only two of the day, as CSUB put up just one run on its seven hits and lost 6-1.