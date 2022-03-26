CSUB softball struggles to get going, drops pair of games to Cal State Fullerton

Cal State Bakersfield hosted its first-ever Big West softball games Saturday, nearly two years after the school officially joined the conference.
The results on the field from the weekend doubleheader showed that the Roadrunners have plenty more work to do to challenge the Big West's elite.
Preseason favorites Cal State Fullerton came into the Roadrunner Softball Complex and emerged with a pair of dominant victories over CSUB, 6-0 and 10-1.
Pitcher Myka Sutherlin tossed a no-hitter in the opener, and the Fullerton offense plated seven first-inning runs in the second contest before widening the margin to nine to close the game in the fifth inning.
Kaia Johnson and Laela Minnich reached base in both games, with Minnich driving in Johnson in the first inning of the second matchup for CSUB's lone run. Johnson also shone in the field, with six outfield putouts in the five-inning second game.
The results dropped CSUB to 4-17 on the season, while CSUF improves to 19-12.
CSUF 6, CSUB 0
Sutherlin locked down the Roadrunners from start to finish, allowing just two baserunners en route to her no-hitter.
The junior transfer from Pacific struck out 11, throwing 101 pitches to 20 batters. Minnich walked in the second inning, and then Johnson got as far as third via a stolen base in the bottom of the fourth, but Sutherlin struck out Minnich and Shaylene Fuimaono to maintain the shutout.
Starting for CSUB, Reina Castillo went seven innings for the third time this season and also threw 101 pitches, but allowed six runs on nine hits to a balanced Titans lineup. CSUF used a four-run third inning to put the game out of reach. Megan Delgadillo, Daisy Munoz and Jessi Alcala each went 2-for-4.
In the first inning, Delgadillo scored quickly when Samantha Martinez couldn’t reel in an over-shoulder the catch on Hannah Becerra’s popup. CSUF then loaded the bases and could have had a second run score when Alcala lofted a sacrifice fly to bring home Becerra, but Alcala’s at-bat was nullified because her jersey number was entered incorrectly on the Titans’ lineup card.
Two innings later was when CSUF did its real damage — with runners at the corners, designated player Kika Ramirez laid down a sacrifice bunt, and Jocelynn Molina couldn’t corral the throw to home plate through contact from Becerra, allowing both runners to score. Then, Alcala singled into left and Alexa Neil shot a two-RBI double down the left-field line to boost the lead to 5-0.
Castillo was much more solid over the following four innings, allowing just three hits, but Alcala launched a home run to left center in the fifth to set the final margin at 6-0.
Sutherlin fought through what appeared to be back pain to strike out four of the final six Roadrunners and seal the no-hitter, the Titans' first since February 2018.
CSUF 10, CSUB 1 (five innings)
Neil went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs, with Delgadillo plating three more, as CSUF seized control early and didn't let go, with the Roadrunners missing key offensive opportunities down the stretch.
Once again, the Titans got their first run on an error, this time with Lauren Randle unable to make a throw back to first base on a bunt by Peyton Toto. By the time Kirsten Martinez entered in relief, starter Kaycie Kennedy had already allowed a two-RBI double and hit three Titans with pitches.
But Martinez wasn't able to end the threat at 3-0, instead allowing a bases-clearing triple to Neil. CSUF batted around, and Delgadillo beat out a throw from Cydney Curran for an infield single that brought Neil home and made it 7-0.
Titans pitcher Raci Miranda proved a bit more vulnerable than Sutherin, allowing two hits. One of those came in the first inning, when Johnson walked and Minnich drove her in with a long-awaited double to right center. But Samantha Pech struck out to end the inning.
Kennedy reentered and tossed a pair of clean innings, but in the fourth, the Titans opened with four consecutive singles. Anaiya Mitchell flew out to Johnson, but Delgadillo was able to drive a double into center field to bring home two more runners. The Titans went up 10-1, meaning the Roadrunners would need to bring the margin back down to seven to keep the game going past the fifth inning.
The offense put up a fight against reliever Staci Chambers, with Natalya Rodriguez and Kayla Tadewosian reaching base quickly before Kaine Marcinkowski struck out in her first-ever at-bat. Curran laid down a bunt single to load the bases, but disaster struck when Johnson lined out to the shortstop Toto, who was able to step on the base for a game-ending double play.
The Roadrunners and Titans will close their series Sunday afternoon.