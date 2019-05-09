The Cal State Bakersfield softball team stayed alive in the Western Athletic Conference on Thursday with a 3-2 victory over University of Missouri-Kansas City in an elimination game.
The sixth-seeded Runners took advantage of UMKC errors to score three unearned runs in the top of the third.
UMKC, the fifth seed, answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning but CSUB pitcher Daryn Hitzel allowed just two hits over the final four innings to get the win. Hirtzel struck out four, walked one and gave up one earned run in the complete game.
Nicole Curry had the big blow for the Roadrunners after they took a 1-0 lead, hitting a two-run homer to left center. She finished the game 2-for 4.
Paige Johnson and Chris Hipa each went 2-for-3.
The Runners, who lost their opening game to top-seeded New Mexico State 9-5 on Wednesday, face the winner of the Utah Valley-Grand Canyon game on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
