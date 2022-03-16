CSUB softball splits doubleheader with North Dakota, eyes Big West opener

After a demoralizing weekend that featured six losses by a combined 59-4 margin, it would have been easy for the Cal State Bakersfield softball team to come out flat for its Wednesday afternoon home doubleheader.
But despite a lackluster offense, the Roadrunners used steady pitching and some flashy plays in the field to split a pair of 2-0 results with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, and improve to 3-13 on the season.
"They're learning to fight together as a group," CSUB coach Crissy Buck-Ziegler said. "When you've got 16 new individuals, every game you grow a little bit more. I asked them to be 1 percent better, and I would say that they were 1000 percent better in the second game."
North Dakota 2, CSUB 0
North Dakota's Jackie Albrecht pitched a one-hit complete game, pinch runner Morgan Flann scored on a throwing error to give the Fighting Hawks the lead in the fourth inning, and a resilient showing on the mound by CSUB's Reina Castillo was nullified as the Roadrunners lost 2-0.
Samantha Martinez's two-out double in the fifth inning was the lone hit Albrecht allowed, and it was followed immediately by a strikeout for Lauren Randle.
CSUB managed just two other baserunners, and had issues on the base paths, as Maya Williams and Kaia Johnson were both caught stealing. The Roadrunners had previously been caught stealing twice total on the year.
Castillo kept the Hawks at bay until Liz Feld doubled to deep right in the fourth inning. Cassie Castaneda, who led all players by going 3-for-3, singled into the gap to move the pinch runner Flann to third. Castillo struck out Madi Moore looking, but catcher Jocelynn Molina's throwing error on a steal allowed Flann to come home.
The Hawks left runners on base in the fifth and sixth innings but added an insurance run with two outs in the seventh thanks to a pair of doubles from Madison Pedersen and Alexys Campos. CSUB followed that up with three straight groundouts and lost 2-0.
CSUB 2, North Dakota 0
Kaycie Kennedy and Kirsten Martinez combined to shut out the Fighting Hawks, and a pair of clutch hits from Shaylene Fuimaono led to two CSUB runs as the Roadrunners reversed their previous outcome.
Martinez, a transfer from Howard College, claimed her first win after a series of erratic appearances to open her CSUB career.
"That was really awesome," Buck-Ziegler said. "That's the pitcher we know she is, and I think she just did a phenomenal job coming in, staying pitch-to-pitch, and staying composed."
Kennedy escaped a bases-loaded jam with one out in the third inning, then with two runners on and the Roadrunners clinging to a 1-0 lead in the sixth, Martinez got Pederson to ground out to third base and halted the rally.
"(I'm) just trusting everyone, even behind me, even my coaches," Martinez said. "I've been working on that throughout the whole week, from this past weekend to improving today."
The Roadrunners broke their offensive drought when Cydney Curran singled to open the game, but North Dakota pitcher Morgan McConnell recovered. She seemed to build confidence until Fuimaono broke through in the fourth with her first career triple, launching one to deep right and then barely avoiding the tag at third base. A wild pitch during Samantha Pech's at-bat brought her home to break the 0-0 tie.
Curran added to her tally in the sixth, then stole second. Her sister Cieana Curran struck out, but Fuimaono drove in the run with a single to right center. The Roadrunners could have had even more in the inning, but Fuimaono was caught stealing third on a Williams walk.
North Dakota managed some good contact against Martinez in the seventh, but Samantha Martinez went to the ground to stop a Campos grounder from reaching the gap, then Savanna Montoya made a diving catch in right field on a fly ball from Izzy Haslett to end the game at 2-0.
"I love how our defense steps up, which is going to allow our offense some time to get comfortable," Buck-Ziegler said.
Because CSUB did not compete during the 2021 season, the young Roadrunners will get their first taste of Big West play Sunday at UC San Diego.