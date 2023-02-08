CSUB softball prepares for season-opening UCLA tournament

Entering 2021, the Cal State Bakersfield softball team was facing a new league with an almost completely new roster. After a last-place campaign in its inaugural Big West Conference season, CSUB decided to add a new head coach to the list.
But even as the coaching search left considerable uncertainty about the direction of the program heading into the fall, CSUB was able to retain nearly every possible player from its young 2022 team.
“I think we all saw each other in a place where, maybe, it was our lowest low, and we wanted to protect each other from getting back to that place,” senior Maya Williams said before practice Wednesday, “and we wanted to have fun on the field and just kind of work together as a team again.”
Besides the three graduating seniors who hung up their cleats after senior day in May, the Roadrunners only lost two additional players in the offseason. That, combined with new head coach Dan Sperl's retention of assistant Chris Hipa, means CSUB maintains some continuity on the field.
"I think we all knew that with change comes opportunity," second baseman Samantha Martinez said, "and we had a chance to change the program around.”
The opportunity to set that change in motion begins Friday, when the Roadrunners embark on their 2023 campaign, beginning with five games at UCLA — two against Utah State, two against the second-ranked Bruins and one against Loyola Marymount.
“In the big picture, we’ve continued to improve and I like where we are heading into this weekend,” Sperl said. “I think we’ve continued to look good offensively, defensively it’s starting to come together and then our pitching has looked good the last couple weeks with our new pitching coach on board full time now, Amanda Hansen.”
CSUB has to play 27 straight games away from home before opening Big West play against UC San Diego on March 16. It’s not 1,000 days, as CSUB waited out from its last 2019 home game until its first of 2022, but it’s not going to be easy for the Roadrunners.
“I think (it requires) just staying together, and just helping each other, academically of course, because we’re going to be on the road for 27 games,” Martinez said. “But we already have a good team that jells together, so I think it’s not going to really be a challenge.”
The Big West Conference coaches picked CSUB to finish last in the preseason poll that was unveiled Friday, although the Roadrunners return plenty of talent.
Besides fifth-year senior Cydney Curran, who graduated, Shaylene Fuimaono was the Roadrunners’ best all-around hitter last year as a freshman, starting at third base or first base and batting .235 with a .678 OPS. She also produced flashy moments, lofting a walk-off single against Pacific for CSUB’s first win of the year, then making SportsCenter with a diving grab on defense later in the season.
Martinez, a sixth-year senior at second base, has stuck around for another season as CSUB’s everyday starter. She led the Roadrunners with 14 walks last year.
Despite some reshuffling, the CSUB outfield features the most returning experience overall. Left fielder Kaia Johnson, who showed defensive aptitude while starting all 45 games as a redshirt freshman, is back. Savanna Montoya slides over from right field to center to accommodate Williams, who makes the transition from third base to the outfield.
“Moving to the outfield has given me the opportunity to kind of rebuild my confidence and rebuild my love for the game,” Williams said.
Williams missed nearly all of conference play last year after taking a line drive to the face at UC San Diego in March, a memory that still dredged up strong emotions for her Wednesday.
“I kind of learned the significance of what it means to step on the field and have a healthy season,” she said. “The biggest thing about the injury that it was is that I had never experienced having the game taken away like that before. But it taught me how to appreciate the sport that I play and how to be thankful for having a healthy body and (being) surrounded by girls that love and support you.”
CSUB platooned three of its four catchers last year; all four are back. It’s a similar situation at first base, though a bit more predictable as Lauren Randle started early last year before giving way to Karissa Munsey.
Shortstop, a position of consistency during Curran’s tenure, now features three players with a combined 23 Division I at-bats, one of whom, JUCO transfer Violet Salazar, is the frontrunner but also a pitcher.
“She’s kind of got that edge to her that might remind people of Cydney Curran from a personality standpoint,” Sperl said. “I think she has what it takes to fill that (shortstop) role nicely for us, and we do also expect her to pitch, and I think that’s where Jordan Head and Alexis Ortega will also be in the mix to play at shortstop. Neither is fully healthy heading into this weekend, so we’ll have to adjust for that.”
Salazar and fellow transfer Brianna Sanchez (New Mexico) join last year’s trio of inexperienced pitchers, Reina Castillo, Kaycie Kennedy and Kirsten Martinez. Each had their moments — Castillo had the most — but none looked like a go-to starter, particularly in Big West play.
“(Pitching) was not where it needed to be last year,” Sperl said. “I think Reina, Kirsten and Kaycie have added a lot of experience going through the grind of a season last year, and should be much better off for it this year. Adding Bri and Violet and having more depth and more options, more versatility, really makes us better, and then Coach Hansen has really hit the ground running and connected with the group as a whole.”
The opening series at UCLA will give Sperl a chance to evaluate where his team sits currently.
“We can control what we can control,” he said, “and that is how we approach the game, how we play, how we respond, and that’s what we’re gonna be focused on this weekend.”