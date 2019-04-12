Cal State Bakersfield softball (13-20, 2-5 Western Athletic) lost its fifth game in a row, falling to Missouri-Kansas City (28-13, 4-6), 5-2, at home on Friday. Only two of the Roos’ runs were earned and CSUB outhit UMKC by one.
Shortstop Faith Wills notched two runs batted in for UMKC and left fielder Bre Hunter was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Pitcher Mia Hoveland struck out five in seven innings.
CSUB catcher Karah Wiseman scored both of the team’s runs, going 2-for-3 and recording a stolen base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.