CSUB softball held to split in dramatic doubleheader against Hawaii

The Cal State Bakersfield softball team came just a few feet away from a dramatic walk-off win, its first winning streak in over a year and its first-ever Big West Conference series win at home.

Instead, Shaylene Fuimaono's two-out 0-1 blast curled to the left of the foul pole at the Roadrunner Softball Complex, Brianna Lopez struck her out looking on the very next pitch and the Roadrunners settled for a doubleheader split and series loss to Hawaii.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

