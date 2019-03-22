Cal State Bakersfield softball lost its Western Athletic Conference play opener to newcomer Cal Baptist, 6-4, at home on Friday in eight innings. The Lancers (14-15, 1-0 WAC) scored all six runs in the final four innings of the game, including two in the top of the eighth to win.
Cal Baptist’s Caitlyn Lloyd had three hits and drove in two runs. She tied the game with a single to center in the top of the sixth. She then gave the Lancers the lead with an RBI single up the middle in the eighth.
CSUB (8-13, 0-1) designated player Samantha Pech drove in two runs and first baseman Nicole Curry went 2-for-4. Curry gave the Roadrunners a 4-2 lead on a double in the fifth inning.
