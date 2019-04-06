Cal State Bakersfield softball (13-19, 2-4 WAC) recorded just one hit in a 9-1 loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday. The Lopes (26-14, 8-1) scored seven runs on two hits and six walks in the first two innings.
CSUB beach volleyball splits two
Cal State Bakersfield beach volleyball (7-12) was swept by No. 13 Loyola Marymount and beat Ottawa University (Arizona, NAIA), 3-2, on Saturday.
