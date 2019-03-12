Cal State Bakersfield guard Jarkel Joiner was named first-team All-WAC on Tuesday.
Joiner joined fellow first teamers Milan Acquaah (Cal Baptist), Terrell Brown (New Mexico State), Michael Finke (Grand Canyon) and Jake Toolson (Utah Valley).
The sophomore guard from Oxford, Miss. averaged 16.1 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and over an assist and a steal per contest.
Toolson was named WAC Player of the Year, while New Mexico State’s Chris Jans was named Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.