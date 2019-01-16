It’s not much of a secret what Jarkel Joiner is probably going to do when he or his Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team need to make a shot.
Give him space between the lane and the 3-point line — or just give him the chance to create his own space — and he’ll take a midrange jumpshot.
“His pull-up jumper is probably the most dangerous,” CSUB senior guard Rickey Holden said. “He can shoot the 3 real well, too, but he doesn’t like taking them right now. But that pull up that he has right now is lethal.”
That shot and Joiner’s consistent production has been increasingly on display of late.
In his second season, the guard has “settled in,” according to head coach Rod Barnes. Joiner is the only player on the team to start every game. He leads the Roadrunners with 13.1 points per contest. His shooting percentages from the field and 3-point range are up from his freshman year as Joiner is leading the way for the CSUB attack.
“I know what to expect now when I go into a game,” Joiner said. “I just know how the game is gonna be played sometimes. I’m getting in a rhythm more. Me and the coaches are watching more film, practicing harder, and just everything is kind of slowing down.”
For a true freshman playing under Barnes, Joiner had an abnormally large role last season. He made 27 starts (second most on the team) and was third for the Roadrunners in scoring with 10.4 points per game.
But there were three particular sticking points for Barnes. He thought Joiner was playing too quickly. He thought Joiner lost aggressiveness when playing point guard. And he thought Joiner couldn’t recover when he played poorly in the first halves of games.
This season, Joiner has made significant strides in all three areas.
“The biggest thing about Jarkel’s game is he’s really settled in,” Barnes said. “Last year, he was playing too fast. He didn’t even realize he was playing too fast. Just slowing his pace. Picking his times. He’s a high-level guy that can score for you.”
The few times Joiner played point as a freshman, he looked to pass instead of creating his own shot. As CSUB has tried to get starting point guard Rickey Holden some rest recently, Joiner has showcased a different style. He’s willing to take defenders one-on-one in isolation as point guard, creating his own shot.
When Joiner struggled shooting in the first half of a game last season, it doomed the rest of his performance, Barnes said. He would stop attacking because he was concerned about the shots he missed to start the contest.
Against New Mexico State on Saturday, Joiner was 1-for-6 in the first half with two points. Undeterred, he went 6-for-10 in the second half, leading the Roadrunners with 16 points. Barnes was “proud” of Joiner because of his maturation in that regard.
“Now we just got to help him to mature from play to play,” Barnes said. “If I miss a shot, I can make the next shot and not wait until there’s an easy point or there’s a free throw, because he’s too good to even have in his mind that he couldn’t score at any time during the game.”
As a result of his improvement in those three areas, Joiner has become a more efficient scorer. His field goal percentage is up from 37.9 percent last season to 45.4. His 3-point percentage is up from 28.6 percent to 36.8 percent.
The only drop off has been with his free throw numbers. Joiner broke the school’s all-time single-season free throw percentage going 69-for-77 (89.6 percent) as a freshman. He’s 22-for-35 (62.9 percent) this year, but neither he nor Barnes are concerned about it.
“As much as I love him and I think he’s playing really well right now, he’s nowhere near as good as I think he’s gonna be,” Barnes said, “because I just think he’s got a chance to be really special. But he’s working through that.”
