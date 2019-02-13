Cal State Bakersfield players Jarkel Joiner, Rickey Holden and Justin Edler-Davis all described the feeling as hurt. Two double-digit leads that turned into overtime losses at home had them reeling.
A “great opportunity” that “slip(ped) away,” Roadrunners head coach Rod Barnes.
“Frustrating,” Joiner added regarding the team’s two most recent contests.
No longer in first place in the Western Athletic Conference, CSUB is left trying to figure out how to get back to winning, hold on to late leads and fix its concerns before the WAC Tournament next month.
The Roadrunners (15-9, 6-4 WAC) will have to do so with five of their last six games on the road. First up is a trip to last-place Chicago State (3-21, 0-9) at 5 p.m. on Thursday, followed by Missouri-Kansas City (8-16, 3-6) at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“We’re ready to unleash some of the hurt and come back strong in the next few games,” said Holden, a senior guard.
Whether it was because of complacency, a lack of focus or simply being careless with the ball — all ideas floated by the players — CSUB led conference leader New Mexico State by nine points with less than a minute to go in regulation before turning the ball over five times and giving up a game-tying breakaway dunk off a steal with 12 seconds left.
Then against Texas-Rio Grande Valley, the Roadrunners led by 10 with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. CSUB did not score in the final 5:35, allowing UTRGV to end regualtion with a 10-0 run.
“It hasn’t derailed us, but it hurt us a lot, more feelings wise,” Joiner said. “We’re ready to play. We’re all ready to go to war with anybody and I just feel like now, we’re playing with that edge again.”
The other challenge is just getting healthy.
Holden severely jammed his thumb against Grand Canyon and missed most of practice last week. He has to get used to dribbling and shooting with his sore thumb taped up.
Forward Darrin Person Jr. played just three minutes the last two games because of illness. Edler-Davis has a minor tear in the medial collateral ligament in his knee that will require treatment after the season, Barnes said.
Barnes is most concerned with forward Taze Moore, who has dealt with an on-and-off calf issue for the past month. Moore played just three minutes against New Mexico State. He went down during the UTRGV game before hopping off the court on one leg and lying face down behind the bench.
On Tuesday, Barnes hoped all the players would make the trip to the midwest. He noted that through the rest of the regular season, he will be mindful of resting playable but injured players to save them for the WAC Tournament.
“We’re not full strength and I’m hoping by the time we play Cal Baptist (Feb. 23) that we can say our roster is healthy,” Barnes said. “... So we probably have to make some changes in our lineup to try to hopefully get through this weekend and then hopefully get some rest and get some guys healed.”
CSUB women’s basketball team hosts Chicago State, UMKC
The Roadrunners women will host Chicago State at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Saturday’s game against UMKC will be at 1 p.m.
CSUB (9-14, 5-5) has lost three of its last four games and is in sixth place in the WAC. UMKC (11-11, 5-4) sits one spot ahead in fourth and Chicago State (1-21, 1-8) is tied for last.
