Cal State Bakersfield’s athletic fundraising efforts enjoyed another banner year, highlighted by a school record-breaking giving for the seventh straight year.
The Roadrunner Scholarship Fund, with the goal of creating scholarship opportunities for all 16 teams and 320 student-athletes, raised an all-time high of $833,852 during the 2018-19 fiscal year, an increase of nearly 140% since 2012-13, when the total was just under $350,000. Contributions led to a department-wide total of $2.39 million raised over the course of the past fiscal year.
CSUB's Director of Athletics Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried attributed the increased support of the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund to the hard work of a large group of people, including both CSUB staff and members of the Bakersfield community.
"As always, our goal was to raise more money for student-athlete scholarships than we did the year before, and I am very proud to announce that we have once again eclipsed that goal,” Siegfried said in a news release. "Our goal is to fund all 16 of our sports," Siegfried continued. "We want everyone to have what they need to be successful. We're going to continue to push and I'm hoping to look back five years from now and say we're all fully funded in scholarships."
With 16 sponsored sports, CSUB Athletics is funding just a shade under half of the maximum scholarships allowed by the NCAA. CSUB provides about 200 of its Roadrunner student-athletes — many of whom are first-generation college students — with support, meaning most of the department's student-athletes are receiving only a partial scholarship.
The Scholarship Fund Board is made up of 20 members of the Bakersfield community. Kummer, in his second year as the Board's President, summed up the year's efforts: "I want to sincerely thank the entire community for their support and part in this record-breaking year. It has been a remarkable experience to work alongside these dedicated volunteers and civic leaders who have given so much of their time to serve on the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund board and raise funds for our scholar-athletes."
"With the community's continued support and the leadership of our incoming President Joel Andreesen, I have no doubt that we will surpass the $1 million mark on the way to our ultimate goal of being fully funded,” Dixon Kummer, the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund board president said in a news release.
The 2018-19 scholarship fund drive has just ended, but the RSF board and staff are already busily planning for next year's push. CSUB Athletics will continue to surge toward its goal of fully funding each `Runner team at the maximum NCAA level, giving those teams the best opportunity to compete on a national level.
