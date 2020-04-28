The film awards season wrapped up in February, but awards season is not quite finished here in the CSU Bakersfield Athletics Department.
The Roadrunners are busily preparing for one of the department’s marquee events of the year, the 9th Annual ROWDYs, set for the night of May 7th!
With the COVID-19 pandemic altering the daily lives of billions of people across the world, CSUB is not immune to its impact. No matter the circumstances, we would never miss the chance to celebrate the feats, accomplishments, and milestones of our amazing student-athletes.
You know what they say in Hollywood; “The show must go on!”
As such, the 2020 edition of the ROWDYs award show will be held virtually. The Gold Carpet is normally laid outside of the Bakersfield Fox Theater so our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans, friends, and family can all experience a first-class welcome. We love the tradition of our 'Runners dressing to the nines on the night of the ROWDYs and we can’t wait to see them all dolled up from their own homes next Thursday.
Student-athletes will be invited into a private Zoom meeting to participate as the ROWDYs audience. Everyone else will also be able to join in the festivities, viewing the broadcasted presentation live via the CSUBAthletics YouTube account.
For those who are unaware, the annual ROWDYs is a time for CSUB Athletics to feature its amazing student-athletes and their impressive accomplishments, both in competition and in the classroom. CSUB anxiously awaits this show every year to boast the best of the Roadrunners with plenty of multimedia highlights from the year.
With accolades similar to the ESPYs, some examples of Rowdy Award categories include Best Individual Contests, Newcomers of the Year, and the Flachmann Award for the Student-Athletes of the year. The final ROWDY of the night is the President’s Award, bestowed to two highly-decorated seniors who have achieved the grandest accomplishments, not just in competition, but also in the classroom and in the Bakersfield community.
We would love to have as many 'Runner fans as possible join us on May 7 to help us honor our student-athletes. They work so hard, all year long, and deserve to have their moment in the spotlight. While we can’t gather at the Fox Theater, that won’t stop us from putting on an amazing show using some of the new technological methods many of us have grown accustomed to during these unprecedented times.
Be on the lookout over the next eight days or so for teasers of the nominees for this year’s Rowdy Awards. Make sure to check out CSUB Athletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and GoRunners.com as more information is released for this grand event.
