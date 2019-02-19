Cal Poly may have scored seven runs but it wasn’t exactly an impressive offensive showing by the Mustangs. Instead, it was a lack of command by the Cal State Bakersfield pitchers.
The first three pitchers the Roadrunners trotted out to the mound walked eight batters combined in the first three innings. CSUB allowed 13 walks in the game — tying the program record set against Buffalo in 2009 — on its way to a 7-1 loss to Cal Poly at Hardt Field in the Roadrunners’ home opener.
“We were not very good in the zone tonight at all,” CSUB head coach Jeremy Beard said. “That was kind of rare for this pitching staff. We pride ourselves on throwing strikes. We didn’t do that tonight. I’m not sure how much they were missing by, but we missed enough pivotal pitches in leverage counts.”
CSUB (2-3) dropped to 6-21 against Cal Poly (1-3) all-time. A wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning saved the Roadrunners from their second shutout loss of the year.
The CSUB pitchers struggled with their command from the start, with Davonte Butler walking batters in each of the first two innings. It took until the third for it to hurt the Roadrunners.
Butler put the leadoff hitter on with a walk and allowed him to take second on a wild pitch. That meant a single by Cal Poly’s Elijah Greene into center could knock in the first run.
Roadrunners sophomore reliever Kevin Altamirano took over but lasted just five batters. He sandwiched a strikeout with two walks to load the bases.
Altamirano’s first pitch to Cal Poly designated hitter Blake Wagenseller skipped through the dirt and to the backstop. CSUB catcher Jake Ortega snagged the ricochet quickly but his toss to the plate was wide, letting one score. The next pitch tipped off the top of Ortega’s glove and continued into the netting behind the plate for another wild pitch and another run.
Beard pulled Altamirano two pitches into the next at-bat, after his sixth straight ball. The damage in the third was three Cal Poly runs on just one hit.
Andrew Ciandro took over for Altamirano in the third and got out of the inning. He walked the first two batters of the fourth, though, before Beard came out to the mound again to bring in Roman Angelo.
Angelo walked Greene on four pitches, loading the bases and setting up Mustangs center fielder Bradlee Beesley to hit an RBI single into left.
“I think it’s more mental than anything else,” Beard said. “I think you need to attack the zone with authority. Our guys didn’t commit to pitches at times and they were dancing around the zone too much.”
When Cal Poly broke the game open with three runs in the eighth, it was again walks that were the major issue for CSUB. Kenny Johnson came in to start the inning, recording two outs but letting three Mustangs reach base — two on walks.
Johnson induced a grounder from Greene, but CSUB shortstop Daniel Carrizosa couldn’t make the throw quick enough for the out at first. Beesley followed with a soft grounder into right to add two more runs.
Cal Poly led 7-0 after eight innings.
“We certainly wish, home opener, we would have performed better and competed better at the plate for sure, too,” Beard said.
