CSUB picks Conder as new athletic director

Last Wednesday, athletic director candidate Kyle Conder spoke at Cal State Bakersfield about his admiration for the tight-knit Kern County community.
Just one week later, CSUB offered him the chance to join it.
The school announced Wednesday afternoon that Conder, currently the executive senior associate athletic director at Southern Methodist, will assume CSUB's vacant AD spot on Oct. 1.
"CSUB Athletics has a terrific foundation of success and we will continue that momentum to be the best overall program in the Big West and beyond," Conder said in a press release.
Conder has worked at SMU for 11 years after coming up through athletic compliance departments at UNLV, Tulane and USC. This will be his first AD role. At SMU, he oversees compliance in addition to conditioning and sports medicine, while leading the Mustangs' Sports Administrator group.
His resume boasts a variety of national and conference committee assignments, including current appointments on a pair of American Athletic Conference championship committees and the Minority Coaches Advancement Association. He is also a member of the 2022-23 cohort for the NCAA Pathway Program, which is designed to elevate administrators into athletic director roles.
Visiting Bakersfield last week for an open forum with community members, Conder described his enthusiasm for working in a city where a school doesn't have to fight for attention, unlike in the crowded Dallas sports market. He laid out a plan for the future in which CSUB could continue its strong academic achievement while bolstering involvement in the transfer portal, name, image and likeness rights and committee leadership.
"Kyle Conder's communication skills, knowledge of NCAA guidelines and procedures, attention to details, genuine commitment to student-athletes and vision for CSUB Athletics made him the obvious choice to serve as CSUB's next Director of Athletics," said CSUB Vice President for Student Affairs Thomas Wallace in the press release.
At the open forum, Conder was questioned about what new ideas he could bring to town, and he responded that he would want to increase community engagement, citing a "Born and Raised" marketing campaign and a new Dallas-based logo he had helped implement at SMU.
Family was a common theme of Conder's appearance in Bakersfield — his wife, Susan Vollmerhausen, also works in the SMU athletic department, and his father grew up in the Central Valley ("a part of the country we consider home") in Atwater — and one he reiterated in CSUB's press release.
"As I shared with student-athletes, coaches, staff, faculty, and others, college athletics is my family business," he said. "Susan, Ellis, Ada and I are excited to meet the Bakersfield community and make our home here."
CSUB's 15-member search committee selected Conder over Cal State San Bernardino AD Shawn Chin-Farrell and Dayton Senior Associate AD Adam Tschuor.
CSUB Senior Associate AD Cindy Goodmon has been serving as interim AD since Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried's departure in the spring. Conder will serve as CSUB's fourth official athletic director after Rudy Carvajal, Jeff Konya and Siegfried. The school plans to unveil him in a press conference Oct. 7.
"We look forward to extending Bakersfield's warm hospitality to Mr. Conder and his family and invite the community to join us as we cheer on our Roadrunners," said CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny.