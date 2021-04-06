CSUB organizes GoFundMe fundraiser for student-athlete injured in vehicle crash

In continued support of Cal State Bakersfield senior men's basketball player Ronne Readus and his family, the Roadrunners athletics department has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser.
According to a news release from CSUB, the donations will help offset the costs of medical bills associated with Readus’ healthcare after he sustained major injuries in a car crash in his hometown of San Diego on March 31.
On the GoFundMe page, the CSUB athletic department stated that Readus suffered life-threatening injuries, but has been improving.
The CSUB Athletic Department announced the news Friday morning, saying "Ronne was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He remains in the hospital with very serious injuries."
Readus, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound center, averaged a career-best 4.9 points and 5.8 rebounds during the 2020-21 season. It was his second year with the Roadrunners after transferring from Fullerton College after helping lead them to a state championship.
He was a 2016 graduate of El Cajon Valley High School, located 15 miles northeast of San Diego.