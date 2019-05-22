Cal State Bakersfield opened the Western Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament on Wednesday with an 11-2 loss to Grand Canyon in Mesa, Ariz.
Fourth-seeded Grand Canyon (34-22) led 4-0 after three innings and scored eight runs in five innings to chase chase CSUB starter Edgar Barclay. Barclay allowed the eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits and two walks.
The fifth-seeded Runners (24-34) got solo runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
Evan Berkey and Ryan Koch each had a pair of hits for CSUB. Noah Barba and Eric Charles each had an RBI.
CSUB faces Utah Valley in an elimination game Thursday at 11 a.m.
