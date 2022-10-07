CSUB officially unveils new AD Conder at Friday press conference

Kyle Conder stood before the Cal State Bakersfield community on Sept. 7 and made his case for the school's open athletic director position, emphasizing his alignment with the four pillars of CSUB sports: academic excellence, student-athlete experience, community engagement and competitive success.
One month later to the day, he was back speaking to the Roadrunner faithful at a press conference, promising to enhance those key tenets as the school's new AD.
He plans to go on a "listening tour" in the local community: "If you care about CSUB athletics, I want to hear from you." Conder said in an interview afterward that he sees listening and gathering information as a crucial first step in shaping the program.
"What I'd like to do as we move forward is really craft things like core values, a mission statement, a vision statement, that everybody can relate to," he said.
"And I think that's only achieved by learning about this place in a way where I can ask some pretty pointed questions: What are the things that we do well? What are the things that we need to improve? What are the things that are really sacred to us that we have to maintain?"
Conder's public appearance Friday at the Hall Family Plaza came just three days after his arrival at CSUB and featured remarks from President Lynnette Zelezny. She positioned the appointment of Conder, the former executive senior associate athletics director at Southern Methodist, as the continuation of "a story of excellence of triumph, a story of teamwork and spirit, a story of resilience and grit" in the CSUB program. Zelezny also thanked Senior Associate AD Cindy Goodmon for her work as interim AD since May.
Carson Vollmer, the president of Associated Students Inc. at CSUB and a member of the AD search committee, said in remarks to open the press conference that he had a strong positive impression of Conder's appearance at a student panel.
"He was able to answer all of our questions and concerns, and we were so impressed by all the research he has done," Vollmer said.
CSUB men's basketball coach Rod Barnes, a fellow search committee member, added in an interview that the "well-rounded" Conder clearly established himself as a fit for the CSUB community during his application process.
"As we went through all of the candidates, and it was a really tedious kind of process, he just kind of rose to the top with his knowledge and understanding of where we are," Barnes said, "but really he gave us a vision of where he wanted us to go and where we'll be in the future."
Conder is a member of the 2022-23 NCAA Pathway Program, which is designed to elevate administrators to become athletic directors.
"I was fortunate to be identified by that program as somebody that was prepared to be an athletics director at the Division I level," he said, "and then my time in that program — it's a very intense program, but they really do want you to be confident and comfortable when you're meeting with students and donors and coaches and be able to articulate why you'd be a great candidate for that institution."
Conder's arrival now coincides with the impending start of winter sports, including men's and women's basketball on Oct. 25.
"It's a great opportunity for me, again, to see how this place operates in that season, and it's a great opportunity for us to invite the community in," Conder said. "You know, I think one of the things that I'm excited about is this feels like the first opportunity for us to have real engagement in kind of a 'post-COVID' environment."
One of Conder's pressing responsibilities, however, relates to a spring sport. Softball is still looking for a head coach after parting ways with Crissy Buck-Ziegler in May, and Conder told The Californian that the school is "very, very close" to making a hire.
"I know it's a point of urgency... On my first day here, I went to a couple practices — softball was the first practice I went to because I wanted to be with that team and just introduce myself and answer any questions they have," he said.
Zelezny closed her remarks Friday with a quote that inaugural CSUB Director of Athletics Rudy Carvajal gave The Californian upon his retirement in 2010: "Athletics at this level is a growing process for everyone involved. If you don't grow as a coach, as a player, as an administrator, then you're not going to have the kind of success and memory that you really need to have."
