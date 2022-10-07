 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CSUB officially unveils new AD Conder at Friday press conference

Kyle Conder stood before the Cal State Bakersfield community on Sept. 7 and made his case for the school's open athletic director position, emphasizing his alignment with the four pillars of CSUB sports: academic excellence, student-athlete experience, community engagement and competitive success.

One month later to the day, he was back speaking to the Roadrunner faithful at a press conference, promising to enhance those key tenets as the school's new AD.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases