CSUB offense sputters through 74-62 loss to UC Santa Barbara

Following a road trip in which the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team converted just 35 free throws in four games, they sank 27 on Thursday night alone.
Unfortunately for the Roadrunners, that was about all they had going for them offensively for most of their matchup against UC Santa Barbara at the Icardo Center. At one point they made just three field goals in a 24-minute stretch.
Meanwhile, at the other end, the Gauchos shot an eye-popping 61 percent from the field, repeatedly finishing strong in the paint even when CSUB defenders were positioned well. The Roadrunners outscored UCSB 23-10 in a stretch of just over five minutes late — after previously recording just 39 points — to narrow the final margin, but the Gauchos emerged with a comfortable 74-62 victory.
Justin McCall led CSUB (6-12, 1-7) with 20 points, 10 of which came during that late run, and Cameron Smith posted a season-high 14.
But it was UCSB's (10-9, 2-4) Ajay Mitchell who shone the brightest Thursday night, vexing the Roadrunners' defense with acrobatic layups and off-balance pull-up jumpers near the basket. Mitchell finished with 21, Cole Anderson made four of the game's six total 3-pointers and had 18 points total, and Amadou Sow posted 14 points and six rebounds.
With CSUB leading 8-7 midway through the first half, Mitchell kickstarted-the Gauchos' 11-0 run, which broke the team out of its cold spell and gave them a sizable lead they never relinquished.
Dalph Panopio nearly interrupted the run with a 3-pointer that could have tied the game back up at 11, but Mitchell was whistled for a defensive foul mere moments before Panopio's successful shot. When Panopio eventually made CSUB's first 3-pointer, it came in the final minute of the game.
So instead of coming back to tie the game, the normally stout Roadrunners made some uncharacteristic mistakes, allowing a 3-pointer from Miles Norris and then a layup by Josh Pierre-Louis following a defensive miscommunication.
And while Mitchell started converting increasingly absurd layups on his drives into the paint, CSUB struggled to finish at the rim through contact, relying primarily on McCall's free throws (he finished 12-for-13) to avoid falling behind. After a late 3-pointer by Anderson, McCall added two more to keep the deficit at 36-24 entering halftime.
If anything, the Gauchos' offense was better after the break. CSUB got a quick basket on a drive by Panopio, but UCSB responded with an emphatic 9-1 run, featuring a fast-break dunk by Pierre-Louis and a corner 3-pointer by Anderson.
UCSB did struggle with discipline, committing 10 fouls in just over 11 minutes of the second half. That set the stage for the Roadrunners' late surge — although by the time the surge began, they already trailed 60-39, thanks to a nice string of shots in the post by Sow, the most accurate shooter in the Big West.
Nevertheless, CSUB showed flashes on offense. McCall sank a hook shot in the post through a foul by Pierre-Louis, then Shawn Stith made a couple key baskets inside. UCSB was lucky to get such consistent perimeter shooting from Anderson, whose two 3-pointers provided the Gauchos' only scoring in an initial 15-6 run for CSUB. Otherwise the Roadrunners could have entered the final minute-plus down just six points.
Instead, they only cut the deficit to eight, on another fierce putback through contact and free throw from McCall, before UCSB closed the game out with Mitchell at the line.
The home defeat marks CSUB's sixth straight loss entering Saturday's homecoming game against CSUN.