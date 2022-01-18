CSUB offense overwhelms Cal Poly with sheer volume in 73-60 win

At halftime of Tuesday night's men's basketball matchup at the Icardo Center, Cal Poly was shooting 73 percent to Cal State Bakersfield's 31 percent.
The teams were tied at 30.
Between the tenacious perimeter defense of players like Kaleb Higgins and Ivan Reynolds, and the gritty rebounding of Shawn Stith and Justin Edler-Davis, the Roadrunners accrued enough possessions to put up nearly twice as many field goal attempts as the Mustangs in the first half.
And while they struggled from the field early, the shots started to fall during a half-ending 9-0 run, and the Roadrunners pulled away in the second half for a 73-60 victory, their first in the Big West Conference this season.
Cal Poly (4-11, 1-3) could not seem to keep the ball away from CSUB (6-6, 1-2), as it turned it over 21 times and failed to record a single offensive rebound on the night.
"To see us on the rise, especially defensively, was pretty special to me tonight," CSUB coach Rod Barnes said.
Cal Poly's best player, Alimamy Koroma, found success in the paint throughout the game — at least when he wasn't in foul trouble — and posted 18 points and seven rebounds. But CSUB's Shawn Stith, working his way back from a torn ACL suffered 11 months ago, posted a season-high 16 points along with seven rebounds of his own, including the second 3-pointer of his career to boost the Roadrunners' lead to double digits late.
"I'm just extremely grateful to have this opportunity to be back," Stith said.
Kaleb Higgins came off the bench to lead CSUB with 17 points and four steals, once again making dynamic plays off the dribble, including a pair of 3-pointers to help the Roadrunners get going.
Early on, it was Cal Poly hitting the mark from outside, making five of its first six 3-pointers to take a 17-9 lead. CSUB kept it close but went nearly four minutes without a field goal as the half went down before Travis Henson pump-faked a defender beyond the arc, drove to the basket and threw down an energizing dunk to make it back to 26-19.
"I think it just gave us a lot of momentum," Henson said, "got us going as a team, and just carried over to the rest of the game."
Cal Poly brought its lead back to 30-21 with three minutes left in the first half, but the Mustangs went quiet as CSUB took advantage of late turnovers to get nine straight, including a 3-pointer from Henson and a floater from McCall.
Despite the Mustangs going 11-of-15 in the first half, the game was tied.
"To be tied after 73 percent at halftime, you feel pretty good about your chances," Barnes said. "I thought our guys finished strong."
Sure enough, Cal Poly regressed dramatically after halftime. Koroma hit a turnaround jumper early, but Stith started to have his way inside. He contributed eight points to a 14-5 run and seemed undaunted by Koroma or any of the other post players the Mustangs threw at him: Kyle Colvin, Tuukkaa Jaakkola, Matur Dhal and more.
The Roadrunners racked up the fouls and accumulated 10 in about 10 minutes, meaning Cal Poly got many more free-throw attempts in the second half, but more pivotal were Koroma's second, third and fourth fouls early in the half, which deprived the Mustangs of their best offensive player for a pivotal stretch. Henson hit a pair of free throws to stretch CSUB's lead to 50-42 after the fourth foul and it never got below seven for the remainder of the game.
Leading 58-51 with just over four minutes left, CSUB brought its lead back to 10 when Stith got the ball beyond the arc, saw Koroma back at the free-throw line, and sank a 3-pointer from dead center. The senior forward was previously 1-for-11 in his CSUB career.
Higgins pulled up from deep to extend the margin to 13 on the Roadrunners' next possession, and CSUB kept it there for the rest of the game.
"Every possession matters, no matter how big or small," Henson said. "Coming down the stretch, we had a lot of plays where we could have let it go, but we just stuck together."
The Roadrunners are back in action at the Icardo Center Thursday night against Hawaii.