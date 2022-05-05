CSUB names Goodmon interim athletic director, hopes to find replacement by fall

Last time Cal State Bakersfield hired an interim athletic director and announced its intent to find a replacement in the fall, the interim remained in his role for over a year before securing the permanent position.
That was Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried, and he stayed for almost seven more years.
Now, with Siegfried's own departure announced on April 21, a new interim AD will get her own stint in the top job: Cindy Goodmon.
CSUB announced Thursday morning that Goodmon, who currently serves as senior associate athletics director, will take over the AD role after Siegfried leaves on May 18, as a search committee looks to install a permanent replacement by the start of the fall semester.
"I appreciate the trust Dr. (Thomas) Wallace and Dr. (Lynnette) Zelezny have shown in me and I will work diligently to ensure our student-athletes continue to receive a standout collegiate experience," Goodmon said in the school's press release.
The committee of 15 charged with finding a replacement includes men's basketball coach Rod Barnes, women's volleyball coach Giovana Melo and swimmer Kris Rogic, president of the CSUB Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Siegfried spoke to the school athletic staff about his impending departure on April 21, the same day he was unveiled by the University of Evansville as its new athletic director in a press conference in its fieldhouse, and changed his Twitter handle to "EvansvilleAD." The following day, Evansville tweeted a video of Siegfried captioned "Day One Complete," the first of four clips of him the school has posted.
However, CSUB's press release announcing the appointment of Goodmon makes it clear that Siegfried has still been serving as the Roadrunners' AD until his departure date. A reception will be held in the Icardo Center May 16 at 3:30 p.m.
Then it will be up to Goodmon, who has served as Siegfried's second-in-command in the department, to steer the ship for at least a few months, with spring sports winding down by the end of May. Goodmon has bachelor's and master's degrees in public administration from CSUB and is also the senior woman administrator — highest-ranking woman in the athletic department, a role she first assumed in 2011 — and Title IX coordinator for athletics.
"Her in-depth knowledge of CSUB, CSUB Athletics and Bakersfield are rivaled by few people on campus," said Wallace, CSUB's vice president for student affairs, in its press release. "I am confident Cindy will keep our Roadrunners heading in the right direction."
CSUB has not had a woman as permanent athletic director. The other finalist when Siegfried got hired was China Jude, who is now an executive with the Denver Broncos.
The search committee will seek CSUB's fourth-ever athletic director, after Rudy Carvajal, Jeff Konya and Siegfried.