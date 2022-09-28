CSUB men's soccer falls to Sac State on Education Day

Students from across the Bakersfield area were still streaming into the Main Soccer Field when Sacramento State's Cody Sundquist bounced a goal past Filippo Dadone at the near post in the 11th minute.
And while Cal State Bakersfield got its fair share of chances, those kids saw no further scoring for the remainder of the match.
Carlos Armendariz generated five threatening shots for the Roadrunners, including one after a sensational individual effort to beat the Hornets' Ali Sasankhah and Christian Powell in the 73rd minute that required a bobbling save from Mac Learned, but Learned kept a clean sheet and Sac State won 1-0.
"We were truthful with ourselves: We just didn't have the same energy levels here tonight that we had here against Grand Canyon and Gonzaga," CSUB coach Richie Grant said. "That's what we'll have to address in the Big West. When we start well, we tend to play well."
The result was CSUB's first defeat in three Education Day matches. This was the school's first time hosting students for the event since 2019; they previously upset No. 7 Air Force in 2018, but couldn't replicate the result in Wednesday's matinee.
"I don't think the performance matched the crowd," Grant said.
Despite the energy at kickoff from the announced 1,739 attendees, Sac State looked stronger early in the match, with Michael Gonzalez using a swift dribble to win space near the goal in the ninth minute and sending two close-range shots at Dadone. The Italian keeper saved both but couldn't get a stop two minutes later, when a strong first touch from Francisco Magana set up the UCLA transfer Sundquist. Dadone got a hand on his shot but it still reached the back of the net.
"That's the Big West," Armendariz said. "You fall asleep for even just one minute, it bites you, and (we) just gotta do better from the start."
Armendariz intercepted an attempt at a headed clearance a few minutes later but couldn't put enough power behind a low shot that Learned saved easily.
As usual this season, one of the main engines of the CSUB attack was transfer winger Bilal Mihoubi, who sent in a long, dangerous cross from the left side in the 25th minute that Stephon Marcano couldn't quite get a good touch to at the back post.
The run of play was even for most of the remainder of the game, with the Hornets taking an equal number of chances to double their lead. Alejandro Padilla was denied twice by Dadone from point-blank range on a corner kick shortly before the half.
Into the final 45 minutes, even with Mihoubi continuing to cause trouble, Sac State kept getting the best chances. Harry Downing had to clear one off the line after a close call in the 61st minute. Gonzalez rocketed a high-velocity volley off a weak header from a CSUB defender that necessitated another Dadone save.
With the Roadrunners desperately pressing forward in the final moments, Shammai Camara went down in the box after beating Austin Wehner and trying to weave through a couple more defenders, but did not draw a penalty kick.
"I'd have to see it back," Grant said. "I thought the ref had a good game. It looked like one of those that he wasn't going to give it."
The result started CSUB's second Big West campaign on a poor note and dropped the Roadrunners to 2-6-1 overall.
"The grit that we had last year has to carry on this year," Armendariz said. "Every Big West game is pretty much the same, just the name changes, and it's gonna be a battle every week."
CSUB will travel to face Cal State Fullerton Saturday.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.