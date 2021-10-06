CSUB men's soccer earns first shutout of the year in win over Cal State Fullerton

First-time starting goalkeeper Sucre Herrera kept a clean sheet, Carlos Armendariz earned his third goal from the penalty spot this season, and Cal State Bakersfield recorded its first home Big West win by beating Cal State Fullerton 1-0 Wednesday night.
Herrera, a freshman from American Canyon who made his first career appearance Saturday at UC Riverside, withstood 21 shots from the Titans, including the first seven shots of the second half, making six saves along the way. CSUF (2-7-2) controlled possession for most of the game but couldn't capitalize on a couple of key opportunities for Samuel Owusu in the second half.
"The older players and coaches put belief in me," Herrera said, "they knew I was training hard, the back line had my back and we all got the clean sheet. It wasn't just me."
The defense for CSUB (3-6-1), led by senior Eric Whelan, sophomores Harry Downing and Stephon Marcano, and freshman Bryson Hankins, gelled well Wednesday after allowing three goals in each of their last two games.
"That was the focus coming back from Riverside — could we tighten our lines a little bit — and I felt, in the second half, just the sacrifice from our goalkeeper (and) the back four in front of him," CSUB coach Richie Grant said.
CSUF's offense took a while to heat up. It was all Roadrunners early, and in the 11th minute the Titans' Jose Delgado brought down CSUB's Michael Vogel in the box after an incisive low cross from Niklas Roessler, setting up Armendariz for a penalty. The senior went down the middle and beat Andrea Bonavia to give CSUB a 1-0 lead.
"Coach puts a lot of confidence in me," Armendariz said, "so I step up, and I just go wherever I think I'm gonna put it away. I don't second-guess."
Vogel caused problems for the Titans' defense all night. In the 22nd minute he blew past two CSUF defenders in succession with Aodhán O'Hara wide open to his left. However, his pass to O'Hara was weak, giving O'Hara time to set up but also allowing the defenders to get back in the way. This caused O'Hara to awkwardly readjust his shot, and it hit the outside netting.
Herrera was tested in the 33rd minute when a shot from Charly Anguiano forced a diving save, but CSUB quickly retook the momentum, nearly doubling its lead in the 39th when substitute Justin Markus's backheel attempt went off the post.
The second half necessitated much more defensive play from the Roadrunners, but they were up to the task. Forced to an odd angle in the 55th minute, Owusu's second shot of the game beat Herrera but went wide of the left post. Six minutes later, he got an even better opportunity from dead center but Herrera was up to the task, blocking him from point-blank range.
That was the closest the Titans got. Led by Vogel's agile runs up the right wing, CSUB generated a few more chances that Grant would have liked to have produce an insurance goal, including an excellent one for Rene Cortez that was stifled by a slide tackle from CSUF's Clayton Torr. The Titans had a final opportunity to equalize in the 87th minute on a ball lofted in for 6-foot-6 Noah Dollenmayer, but Herrera leapt over him to bat it away and seal the win.
The Titans will host UC Davis next, and the Roadrunners will travel to Santa Barbara on Saturday for a challenging matchup with UCSB.
"From what we've seen on the tape they're certainly the favorite to win the league," Grant said. "They're playing good, they're a difficult team at home, so another performance like this with our defending would be required."