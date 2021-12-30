CSUB men's basketball wears down in the post, drops conference opener to Cal State Fullerton

After the first half Thursday night, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team had reason for optimism.
While the Roadrunners were leaving points behind at the free-throw line and struggling from beyond the arc (to the tune of 0-for-8), they trailed by just one point. They had stifled Cal State Fullerton's forwards with sheer physicality, holding the Titans to six points in the paint. If some balls started bouncing their way on offense, they could start to take control.
Coach Rod Barnes said CSUB might have expected the second half to go the same way as the first. But, as the Roadrunners learned, "That's not conference play."
The duo of E.J. Anosike (21 points, seven rebounds) and Vincent Lee (20 points, five rebounds) broke through the Roadrunners' interior defense, inspiring a second-half surge that propelled CSUF to a 73-67 win at the Icardo Center in both teams' Big West Conference opener.
The Titans punished the Roadrunners for their physical playstyle, going 27-of-38 from the line, as CSUB (5-5, 0-1) totaled 25 fouls. Though CSUF (7-5, 1-0) played most of the game with just seven players after an injury to guard Tory San Antonio, it was CSUB that got worn down.
"We can learn from losses," Barnes said. "But I don't like to get — as our told our team, I thought we got manhandled."
The Roadrunners' inconsistent offense got a first-half spark from David Walker and a second-half one from Kaleb Higgins; both transfers scored 14 points. Justin McCall (12 points, six rebounds) and Justin Edler-Davis (12 points, eight rebounds) were kept in check, with the latter in foul trouble early.
Part of why the Titans' second-half surge was so startling was the contrast with their first-half playstyle. CSUF jumped out to a 15-7 lead after Damari Milstead (17 points) connected from long range, and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. followed that up with two more quick 3-pointers.
Despite some good looks from the field, the Roadrunners' offense was stagnant for much of the first half.
"We had guys that were wide open, great opportunities," Barnes said. "We didn't capitalize on it."
Enter David Walker. The sophomore guard scored on a drive almost immediately after entering the game. He then added two more baskets and a free throw. However, his efforts were partially offset by the Titans' own free throws. At one point, Anosike got to attempt four from the line when Antavion Collum and Shawn Stith were called for fouls on the same shot.
"I just think we gotta keep our hands off people," Edler-Davis said, "and adjust to how the game is being refereed."
Luckily for CSUB's offense, CSUF also went four and a half minutes without a field goal. The Roadrunners took their second lead of the game at 29-28 on a jumper by Cameron Smith, though the Titans led 32-31 at halftime.
Edler-Davis announced his presence early in the second half with a 3-pointer, the Roadrunners' first of the game after starting 0-for-8. But in a sign of things to come, CSUF scored the next seven points to take a 41-36 lead, highlighted by a layup through contact by Anosike, who converted the ensuing free throw.
Next it was Lee's turn to get hot, and the 6-foot-8 junior used his hook shot on a couple of hard-won post baskets to extend the lead to 51-39.
CSUB only really managed to cut the lead late on a series of improbable 3-pointers by Higgins, who made four in a four-minute span, including a pair of elegant stepback shots, to get the Roadrunners back to a seven-point deficit. He said the late success was a result of "just getting the flow of the offense, letting the ball move around and getting my shot."
But Higgins's last basket occurred with less than a minute left. As throughout the game, CSUF was able to extend its lead with additional free throws and claim a 73-67 win.
CSUB is one of just two Big West teams playing both of its scheduled games this week, as a result of COVID-19 cancellations. The Roadrunners host Long Beach State Saturday afternoon. The Titans will then face the Beach on Tuesday.