CSUB men's basketball unravels in 65-59 loss to Abilene Christian

By the time the most pivotal moments of Saturday night's game came around, Cal State Bakersfield had already lost its 18-point second-half lead.
But if the Roadrunners could just get a stop after Modestas Kancleris' drive in from the perimeter for an energizing dunk — make the type of stand they had numerous times in a dominant first half — they could keep Abilene Christian at arm's length with 5:30 remaining.
Instead, the Wildcats' Tobias Cameron came back down the court at top speed and drained a 3-pointer within seconds to tie the game at 50. A minute later, Travis Henson made a sharp backdoor cut for a dunk of his own; within 15 seconds, Cameron had connected from deep again to give ACU its first lead of the game.
Those were just two of the five 3-pointers the Wildcats in a span of just over five minutes, as they completed a dramatic comeback to down CSUB 65-59 in the Icardo Center.
"I think we let up off the gas, and that's where it hurt us," Henson said.
Cameron led all players with 17 points, including 5-for-6 shooting from deep, topping a 15-point, eight-rebound effort from Travis Henson in one of the best performances of his career.
Antavion Collum and Kaleb Higgins added 11 points apiece, but a banged-up Higgins went 3-for-12 shooting, while Collum scored all of his points in the first half. He and fellow forward Cameron Smith were kept off the floor by foul trouble, which prevented them from taking advantage of the space in the key that the Roadrunners found early on against an undersized ACU squad.
"We really wanted to attack (with) those guys because we thought both of those guys could catch the ball and make good decisions," CSUB coach Rod Barnes said, "and I thought the foul trouble really hurt us because now, probably with 12, 13 minutes to go I'm trying to sub offense for defense and it's hard to get a rhythm like that."
After ACU cut CSUB's lead to seven points at 39-32, the game turned into a battle of fouls, with the teams combining for 32 free throws from then on. That further disrupted the Roadrunners' offensive rhythm.
Collum also said he had tried to indicate to the referees what he believed were additional uncalled fouls hampering his play.
"I started just blocking them out of my head and just playing, but they just weren't calling it," he said.
The Wildcats broke free from the uneasy pattern of trading free throws with an Immanuel Allen 3-pointer set up by a nice play in transition with seven minutes left, which turned into a game-deciding 19-7 run.
"I think we gave up too many threes, too many middle drives that led to kickouts," Henson said. "I think we just weren't as focused and had enough energy that we did in the first half."
The Wildcats came out determined to deny Higgins the ball on each Roadrunner possession, but CSUB's ball movement still led to eight early assists.
"I think it slowed us up, kind of chewed some of the clock, but I think that we just gotta do a better job of not having to put all that pressure on Kaleb to bring up the ball every single possession," Henson said.
The Roadrunners opened the game up 10-0, aided by a pair of Collum jumpers, then extended their margin to 27-11 after he hit two more and a rare 3-pointer. (That went down as CSUB's only 3-pointer for more than 25 minutes afterward.)
A pair of free throws from Marvin McGhee III — the sophomore's only points of the night in a quiet 17 minutes — gave the Roadrunners their biggest lead at 33-15 right after halftime before ACU started to chip away, fittingly with a Cameron 3-pointer from the corner. The Wildcats really kicked into gear when Allen and Airion Simmons hit from deep in a 30-second span to cut CSUB's lead to 37-30.
Henson's free throws helped the Roadrunners keep pace, and Kancleris knocked an offensive rebound right to him for key putback to make it 47-40 with eight minutes left.
That was when CSUB went cold right as ACU got hot. All told, the Wildcats shot 62.5 percent from the field, including 8-for-13 from deep, in the second half.
The Roadrunners, who fell to 4-6, have to have a short memory with Fresno State coming to town Tuesday.
"I think we understand that we can do it, we just need to put 40 minutes together and not 20," Collum said. "We did it the first half, we came out slow the second half, I just think we got too comfortable, and it just came back and hurt us."