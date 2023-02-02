CSUB men's basketball stuns UC Riverside in overtime

The Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team had been waiting all season to string together 40 solid minutes against one of the Big West Conference's top teams.
Facing UC Riverside Thursday night at the Icardo Center, the Roadrunners held firm for 45.
Antavion Collum muscled his way to eight of his career-high 31 points in overtime, helping CSUB bounce back from the momentary shock of Zyon Pullin's game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation and retake control in the extra period. Despite playing with a depleted lineup of just seven players, the Roadrunners took home an 82-76 win, scoring their highest point total against a Division I opponent since Feb. 27, 2021 — and doing so against one of the top teams in the Big West.
"We could have given up weeks ago, and obviously we could have given up tonight, especially after Pullin hit the 3," CSUB coach Rod Barnes said. "But they just showed a lot of resilience, and that's what I like to see more than anything."
Collum saw his overtime performance as redemption for a pair of missed free throws when the Roadrunners trailed 67-66 with 1:29 left.
"It was sticking, it was in my head the whole time," Collum said. "I was beating myself up and I (felt) like if we lose, it'll be my fault, so I didn't want it to be my fault, so I just did what I had to do."
Travis Henson posted a career-best total of 24 as well. He sank a long ball from the corner with two minutes left in regulation, tying the game when it looked like the Highlanders might pull away.
Pullin, the Big West's second-leading scorer, nearly willed UCR to victory, supplying all 10 of the Highlanders' points in a span of more than six minutes late in the second half on his way to a 26-point performance.
Pullin had been guarded by CSUB's defensive stalwart Ivan Reynolds for most of the game, but on the final play of regulation, trailing by three, the Highlanders used a screen to get him matched up against Marvin McGhee III, from whom he won space with a behind-the-back dribble, then confidently tied the game from deep to end regulation.
CSUB coach Rod Barnes said he overthought the scenario, hoping for a last shot for his team, and should have told his players to foul if the clock got under 10 seconds.
"I'm glad our guys won," he said, "because I wouldn't have slept well tonight."
The Roadrunners went up six points early in overtime when Dalph Panopio cut to the basket for his lone bucket of the game, but UCR struck back with a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws from Flynn Cameron, also getting Henson to foul out as he dove in for a tie-up opportunity.
CSUB caught some key breaks around the one-minute mark in overtime, as a rebound off a Panopio corner 3 hit Jamal Hartwell II and bounced out of bounds, then Collum connected on a spinning shot on the ensuing possession. On the way back down, UCR forward Lachlan Olbrich missed a layup and immediately fouled out, sending Collum to the line, where he gave CSUB a five-point lead with 36 seconds left.
Free throws were the difference Thursday night. CSUB went 28-for-33, while UCR shot just 50 percent at 12-for-24. All Highlanders but Pullin were a combined 4-for-14.
That poor shooting helped CSUB stay neck-and-neck from the opening minutes. UCR strung together several stretches of five straight points, including one sequence in which Cameron hit a 3 right as McGhee was called for a flop and then Pullin hit a fadeaway at the shot-clock buzzer on the following possession.
That was part of a 14-5 run that gave the Highlanders an eight-point advantage late in the first half, but a Henson 3-pointer (CSUB hit two all night to UCR's 12) and a Reynolds transition dunk after his steal from Pullin made it just 35-33 UCR at the break.
The teams continued to trade blows in the second half. UCR went up two points on a Hartwell 3 midway through and stretched its lead to 56-51 with 8:46 left, but the Roadrunners came back with six straight, culminating in a pivotal play on which Reynolds poked the ball away from Hartwell and then fielded a long-distance lob from Smith for another pivotal dunk.
The Roadrunners should have wrapped up the game in regulation. Even after Collum's initial missed free throws, McGhee came through with a pull-up jumper with 36 seconds left, then Pullin missed both a drive and a tip-in on the following possession.
He redeemed himself with the 3-pointer to end regulation, but he only scored one point in overtime.
"My coaches, my teammates, they kept telling me, 'Just keep doing what you're doing. He's not gonna make every shot, and when it matters, he won't,'" Reynolds said. "And he didn't, and we got the win."
CSUB improved to 7-15 (3-8 Big West) and has a chance to build on that momentum going forward. Four of its next six games are against its fellow bottom-four teams in the conference, beginning Saturday at UC San Diego.