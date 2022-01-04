CSUB men's basketball remains in COVID-19 protocols, cancels two more games

The Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team announced Tuesday that its upcoming road games, Thursday at Cal State Northridge and Saturday at UC Santa Barbara, would be canceled due to the Roadrunners' ongoing COVID-19 issues.
CSUB (5-5, 0-1) will get a chance to play each of the opponents it missed out on later in the season at the Icardo Center, Feb. 10 against UCSB and Feb. 12 against CSUN.
The Roadrunners had previously canceled their home game against Long Beach State on Saturday shortly before tipoff. The cancellations do not count as forfeit losses under current Big West policies.
Next on the slate for the Roadrunners now is UC Davis, at home on Jan. 13. The Aggies open their Big West schedule in Davis against UC Irvine on Thursday without fans in attendance.
The Roadrunners' women's team remains healthy but has also had three of its last four games canceled, including Thursday's against CSUN due to the Matadors' own COVID-19 issues. But the women are still slated to host UCSB Saturday at 1 p.m. for their first Big West home game in front of fans.