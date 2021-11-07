CSUB men's basketball preview: Season-long consistency is key

The last-second loss in the Big West basketball tournament still stings for the Roadrunners.
On March 11, Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball saw its hopes of a semifinal berth slip away in Las Vegas when UC Davis’s Ezra Manjon hit a game-winning layup with one second left. One breach in the defense and a hard-fought debut season in the Big West was over.
“It’s been a motivation for us this season to be more detailed in what we do,” coach Rod Barnes said at media day.
The team’s veteran leaders — those who remain after the departures of key contributors like De’Monte Buckingham, Taze Moore, Czar Perry and Ronne Readus — are eager to talk about this new, detail-oriented approach. They hope it’ll improve the team’s performance over the course of the 2021-22 season, and help them reach Barnes’s goal of returning to the NCAA Tournament.
Justin Edler-Davis, the team’s top returning scorer, is emphasizing consistency as he returns for his sixth year: “I think I have pretty good beginnings of seasons but then once February or March hits I kind of have a downturn.” It wasn’t just him; last year, the Roadrunners had a six-game conference winning streak early in the year but finished with a 9-7 league record and the No. 5 seed. They were projected No. 5 again by the media in the Big West preseason poll, and No. 6 by the coaches.
One key for greater stability is a more potent scoring offense — the Roadrunners were ninth of 11 Big West teams in points per game last year. Justin McCall, the Ridgeview alumnus who has steadily increased his scoring averages year over year, is back for a fifth season and said he hopes to improve his long-range shooting; he shot just 38 percent from beyond the arc last season. Redshirt sophomore Shaun Williams was the team’s third-highest scorer in points per game last year despite starting just three games. He’ll move into a bigger role this year.
And the team has added several key transfers who can supplement their offense right away. Canadian guard David Walker, now attending his fourth school, still has sophomore eligibility and believes he’s found a home at CSUB, where he said the coaches have told him his job is to score, and where he’s been welcomed by the team’s veterans.
“When we fall off, they’re always making sure that we get back on top,” Walker said. “I love their leadership, man.”
Antavion “Dude” Collum, a four-star prospect coming out of high school in Tennessee, joins the Roadrunners from Ole Miss and faces a turning point in his college career.
“This could either make me or break me,” he said, “and I feel like when I talked to Coach Barnes he really understood that.”
Collum can play either guard or forward. Barnes said his team’s newcomers bring a versatility the team has previously lacked.
However, the majority of the team’s new additions are in the backcourt, including a trio of guards with freshman eligibility. Meanwhile, there’s a lot of pressure on the frontcourt to keep up CSUB’s remarkable rebounding pace.
“That’s probably one of our trademarks that we talk about all the time as a staff and as players,” Barnes said.
Last season the Roadrunners were ninth in the country in offensive rebounds per game. Edler-Davis and McCall were key to those efforts, but CSUB has a big hole at center after the departure of Readus. The team’s tallest player, 6-foot-10 center Ray Somerville, played just 75 total minutes last year. It’ll be on Somerville and Shawn Stith, a 6-foot-8 fifth-year senior forward who averaged just 3.5 rebounds per game, to pick up the slack.
“I try to push all the other stuff away and just focus on rebounding because that’s one of Coach Barnes’ biggest things,” Somerville said. “Last year, we were one of the top rebounding teams in the nation at one point in time, and that’s a goal for us, especially for me and my size and my athleticism.”
Fans will get the first glimpse of how all the old and new pieces fit together when the Roadrunners travel to No. 2 UCLA on Tuesday. After several home tuneups against lower-level competition and a few road trips, CSUB begins its conference slate at home against Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 30.
“This group has a chance to be great,” Barnes said. “They all have good character, they’re all hardworking, they’re all committed to our program, and as a coach, there’s a level of confidence and comfort that you have when you know that you’ve got leaders that know what to expect.”