CSUB men's basketball games to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

The Cal State Bakersfield athletic department announced Friday that as of Jan. 1, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required for admittance into men’s basketball games at the Icardo Center.
The new policy only applies to men’s basketball because the state guidelines it is based on affect indoor events with 1,000 or more people, an attendance mark that other Icardo Center events do not reach. Men’s basketball games have not cleared 900 attendees thus far this year, but the team begins Big West Conference play on Dec. 30.
Masks have long been required at the arena for guests ages 2 years old and up, so CSUB does not need to adapt to the new statewide indoor mask mandate in effect until Jan. 15. The policy on vaccination and testing affects attendees who are at least 3 years old.
Guests can get rapid tests with Sendas Urgent Care for free on campus on game days. Regardless of whether they show proof of vaccination (physical or electronic) or proof of a negative test (within one day for antigen, within two for PCR), they must also bring identification to verify their status.
The change at CSUB comes three months after Mechanics Bank Arena adopted a similar policy. Condors games at the arena typically draw in the thousands. That facility, however, did not initially require masks, but will now have to do so temporarily as a result of the statewide mandate, Condors media relations director Ryan Holt confirmed.
CSUB’s new policy for home games is similar to those of some Big West competitors, such as its first two basketball opponents Cal State Fullerton (effective Jan. 1) and Long Beach State (effective Dec. 15).
The Roadrunners still have a game against Dartmouth on Tuesday at home before the start of conference play.