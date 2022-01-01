CSUB men's basketball game against Long Beach State canceled Saturday due to COVID-19

Cal State Bakersfield's athletic department announced Saturday that the men's basketball game against Long Beach State, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, would be canceled due to the Roadrunners' COVID-19 issues.
CSUB (5-5, 0-1) will not have to take a forfeit loss due to recently altered Big West policies. Instead, the game will not be rescheduled and the teams will play their lone remaining matchup in Long Beach on Feb. 3.
The news came just over an hour before Saturday's game was scheduled to tip off, and less than two days after the Roadrunners lost to Cal State Fullerton at the Icardo Center to open Big West play Thursday night. CSUB used 11 players in that game.
Amid the ongoing record-breaking COVID-19 surge nationwide, which medical experts have suggested is starting to emerge in Kern County, seven of 10 men's basketball games and eight of 10 women's basketball games were canceled in the Big West between Thursday and Saturday. Only one team of each gender got to play both of its scheduled games for the week (UC San Diego for the men, Long Beach State for the women).
After Thursday's game against CSUF, fifth-year senior forward Justin McCall discussed the Roadrunners' efforts to stay on the court: "Trying to create our own little bubble, trying to limit who we're around and trying to stay safe when we're out in public."
"It's kind of hard (with) how contagious the omicron variant is," McCall added, "but (we) just try to take every precaution we can to stay safe so we can keep playing games."
This is not the first college sporting event to be canceled in Bakersfield due to the winter COVID-19 surge. CSUB has already lost a pair of women's basketball games, a wrestling dual and most recently a swimming dual meet that was supposed to occur Sunday. Bakersfield College has also faced multiple postponements.
However, this is ostensibly the first college game to be affected by virus issues with a local team, rather than its opponent. The professional Bakersfield Condors did twice enter COVID-19 protocols in early December.
The CSUB women played at Long Beach State Saturday afternoon and lost 59-42. The Roadrunner men will return to the court in Northridge against CSUN Thursday night.