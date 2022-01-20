CSUB men's basketball drops heartbreaker at home to Hawaii

A run of six straight points might not seem substantial, but drop one in at the right point in the right game and it can sway the outcome.
That's what happened to Cal State Bakersfield Thursday night. The Roadrunners had entered halftime with a 28-26 lead and Hawaii shooting just 30 percent. They came out of the locker room, and two minutes later retreated back into a timeout, suddenly trailing 32-28.
"(That) really set the tone throughout the game," CSUB coach Rod Barnes said. "They're an experienced team, and because of that they saw an opportunity to build a lead, and from that point we were really just fighting from behind."
Against one of the top squads in the Big West Conference, the Roadrunners clawed their way back into the game on multiple occasions, only to miss a free throw and then three straight shots down one point with less than a minute left. They squandered a season-best performance from Justin McCall, who slashed his way for 22 points and picked up nine rebounds.
The Rainbow Warriors countered with 17 points from Junior Madut and 16 from Jerome Desrosiers, and despite an uneven performance from dynamic scorer Noel Coleman had just enough to take the 63-59 win at the Icardo Center.
Hawaii went 4-of-14 from deep in the first half but settled for just 1-of-3 in the second, and improved its overall shooting percentage from 30 to 68 with better inside scoring.
"(It's) something that we just gotta work on in practice," forward Justin Edler-Davis said, "just because we can't allow that to happen."
Hawaii (8-5, 3-0) seemed poised to dominate early, taking its biggest lead at 18-10 midway through the first half when Beon Riley came off the bench for five straight points, including a layup through contact after multiple offensive rebounds.
But CSUB (6-7, 1-3) seized control with an 18-5 run. David Walker scored three straight baskets for the Roadrunners, including a hook shot on a drive and a quick pull-up jumper off an inbound. Hawaii had just one made field goal — a dunk by Madut — in a stretch of nearly eight minutes. The Rainbow Warriors got a late 3-pointer from Madut to draw within two at the half, but momentum was clearly with CSUB.
That didn't last. As McCall put it, the Roadrunners were "lethargic" and "unfocused" when they next took the floor. Desrosiers and Bernardo Da Silva got easy layups before Madut drove to the basket for another one, forcing a timeout from Barnes. The Rainbow Warriors added another bucket from Desrosiers afterward, and didn't relinquish the lead for the next nine minutes.
While Coleman started to get involved after a scoreless first half, McCall nearly singlehandedly kept CSUB alive. He was responsible for 12 straight Roadrunner points, beginning when he converted a lob off an inbound through contact and made the ensuing free throw. McCall added six free throws along the way to get CSUB to trail just 49-47 before Edler-Davis hit a 3-pointer to give the Roadrunners the lead back.
It was one of just two made field goals for Edler-Davis. Shawn Stith was the only Roadrunner besides McCall in double figures, and the young core of guards struggled from the field.
"Both of our point guards are first-year guys," Barnes said. "They're doing a really good job, but as they continue to get more comfortable, I think they'll be better."
Stith missed a chunk of the game due to early foul trouble, but made his presence felt late, going to the post against Hawaii's formidable frontcourt. He tied it at 52 with a post shot and later at 56 with a pair of free throws. But Madut gave Hawaii a critical 59-56 lead after he sank a jumper through a foul, then added a free throw.
CSUB had no shortage of chances to seize the game late. Dalph Panopio had a potential tying three go in and out. McCall was fouled on a dunk attempt that rolled down into the net, but he missed a free throw.
Edler-Davis successfully took a charge from Desrosiers eight seconds later, but on the next possession, Stith missed a pair of shots before McCall's one-handed putback attempt went wide. After taking a three-point lead, the Rainbow Warriors fouled Kaleb Higgins to prevent a 3-pointer, and the strategy worked, as they pulled off the 63-59 win.
With the loss, CSUB fell to 1-3 in Big West play with a four-game road trip ahead.
"As we move forward through the season we'll get our share of wins," Barnes said. "We just can't get down or get discouraged because we lost close games."
The Roadrunners' next opponent is UC Irvine on Thursday.