CSUB men's basketball cruises past non-Division I La Sierra

The faces were unfamiliar, but the result was entirely welcome for Cal State Bakersfield.
With Dalph Panopio still out and Kaleb Higgins nursing a minor injury, the Roadrunners yielded the floor to a newcomer-heavy lineup Tuesday night. Transfer Modestas Kancleris posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Naseem Gaskin dished out seven assists and Cedquavious Hunter put up 13 points on 100 percent shooting.
Three more CSUB players scored in double figures as the Roadrunners returned home to rout NAIA foe La Sierra, 90-49.
"I thought tonight we had some guys that we kind of put more in the rotation, and I thought that they really responded well," CSUB coach Rod Barnes said. "We've gotta continue to improve and we look forward to getting back on the road."
For Kancleris, it was the second double-double in a week's time, after the Creighton transfer accomplished the same feat against Texas A&M—Corpus Christin on Nov. 22.
"I think the confidence builds fast with good games, especially wins," Kancleris said. "Yeah, we've been working in practices, and I'm trying to figure out myself more and more on the court."
Cameron Smith nearly reached the same milestone with 10 points and nine rebounds, coming on strong late in the game. CSUB's leading scorer was Travis Henson, who had 16 points and six rebounds.
In his third season with the program, all three of Henson's best scoring performances have come against lower-division opponents.
"He's such a laid-back kid, and you know, sometimes when we're playing other teams he's not as aggressive," Barnes said. "He's kind of the passive kind of kid that can allow some things to go in the offense, and I've been really trying to push him to be aggressive ... He has the talent, he has the abilities, and hopefully this is a confidence-builder for him."
With contributions from a wide-range of players, CSUB used an early 27-3 run to pull away and never looked back. However, La Sierra was aggressive on the perimeter and sank 11 3-pointers on 31 percent shooting, including five from Brandhon Thomas, who led all players with 17 points, and four more from D'Lano Beckles.
Henson had 12 points in the first 12 minutes, matching his season total, with his usual combination of aggressive drives and high-arcing shots from the corner. But after a media timeout, the Golden Eagles sank four of their 3-pointers in rapid successino to limit CSUB's lead to 36-20.
The Roadrunners returned to form in the second half, thanks to early putbacks from Kancleris and free-throw contributions by freshmen Ugnius Jarusevicius and Kaseem Watson. With six minutes remaining, Gaskin scored his first points of the season on a post layup after being kept off the scoresheet in 32 minutes across three games in El Paso.
A former State Tournament MVP at City College of San Francisco who had brief stints at Utah and Montana, Gaskin is still a redshirt sophomore. He entered the year injured after being expected to take on a primary role for CSUB. ("Really, it's kind of hindered our progress a little bit," said Barnes, who described him as "80 percent" currently.)
"Naseem is a great piece to have back, now that he's getting not fully healthy, but close to fully healthy," Henson said, "but it's good to have somebody that can push the ball up the floor, good vision, and somebody that can just take the load off of (Higgins)."
The Roadrunners scored 13 straight points late shortly after Gaskin's layup, including 8 of Smith's 10.
The win put CSUB above .500 on the year at 4-3. The Roadrunners still haven't played a Division I opponent at home and now must go on the road to face Dartmouth Saturday and San Jose State Tuesday.
"I think it just tests our integrity and our fight," Henson said. "We have to just stay together through all those games."
