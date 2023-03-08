 Skip to main content
CSUB men's basketball awaits high-stakes rematch with multifaceted UC Irvine

Bonus CSUB mens basketball

CSUB's Dalph Panopio looks to pass during Tuesday night's Big West Conference tournament game against CSUN. Panopio had one of his best games since returning from injury against UC Irvine last Saturday and will hope to replicate it Thursday.

 Tre Penn / Big West Conference

HENDERSON, Nev. — No team in the Big West Conference has been better than Cal State Bakersfield at stopping DJ Davis. On the other hand, no team has been worse at stopping Justin Hohn.

CSUB's pair of games against UC Irvine this year are possibly the best examples of a trend that has troubled the Roadrunners all season: They can shut down a team's primary and often secondary scoring options, but in the process frequently give up season-best games to players further down the scouting report.

