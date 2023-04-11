 Skip to main content
CSUB men's basketball adds second transfer guard, New Mexico State's Alexander

Jaden Alexander

Former New Mexico State guard Jaden Alexander is transferring to CSUB with four years of eligibility remaining.

 Courtesy of Jaden Alexander

Jaden Alexander is no stranger to the recruitment process.

The Fairfield native went through it once during his decorated career at Vallejo-St. Patrick-St. Vincent, opted for the prep school route at Scotland Campus in Pennsylvania, earned himself a scholarship at New Mexico State, then transferred away after a chaotic season that left the Aggies' program in disarray.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

