Attention Roadrunner fans! Winter is coming to an end. Basketball season is winding down and there are only a couple more opportunities for you to catch the `Runners in action here in Bakersfield on the blue court.
While we wish the thrill and excitement of basketball season could last just a bit longer, we encourage the entire community to show up and show out for our men’s basketball team at their final two Western Athletic Conference home games before they head to Vegas for their final WAC Tournament before making the move over to the Big West Conference next season.
The `Runners are looking to close out the regular season with what would be two very special home wins in front of their beloved fans, all while continuing to put into action the season long mantra for the `Runners, Make Your Mark.
The first matchup of the two-game homestand will be Thursday at 7 p.m. right here in the Icardo Center. The `Runners will take on UT Rio Grande Valley for what is sure to be another exciting matchup.
Then, on Saturday at 7 p.m., the `Runners will welcome the current leader of the WAC New Mexico State to Bakersfield for CSUB's final home competition. These next two games will be crucial for the `Runners going into yet another conference tournament.
We need `Runner nation to continue their insurmountable support through to the end of the season as they fight to notch two final wins to give them the push they need to head into the tournament with a positive mindset and momentum.
For the `Runners, success in a conference tournament is not new; in fact, CSUB knows what it takes to win the title, and this year the `Runners are heading in with a chip on their shoulder, looking to make their final mark on the WAC and bring the tournament trophy right back to Bakersfield.
The `Runners are elated to close out their time in the WAC and make an exciting move over to their new home in the Big West Conference, where the Make Your Mark campaign will continue for the `Runners in their first year in the Big West as they establish themselves and make their presence known.
`Runner fans, continue making your mark on the program, on the conference, and on the community. On behalf of the Men’s Basketball Team and the entire CSUB Athletics Department, we thank you for your unwavering support for our programs with special emphasis on basketball and we are thrilled to experience the excitement surrounding our new home in the Big West along with you.
But first, UT Rio Grande Valley. Thursday, February 27, 7p.m. … Be there.
Then, one last time, Saturday, against New Mexico State.
The Chevron Stemzone will be open before the game for kids and big kids to explore science firsthand. For ticket information log onto GoRunners.com/tickets or call 661.654.BLUE.
GO RUNNERS!!
